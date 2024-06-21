In the spotlight…Victoria Falls’ hidden gem: Cotton House

Showbiz Writer

NIGHTLIFE in the resort city of Victoria Falls is buzzing, thanks to Cotton House, an entertainment outlet in the CBD, which seems to have struck the right chord.

Industry gurus who attended the 49th annual conference of the Zimbabwe Association of Pension Funds in the city were recently treated to quality entertainment at the spot throughout their stay.

After introspecting how they could create value for pension funds at the conference, most delegates wanted to unwind and Cotton House proved the perfect place for that.

The DJs on rotation were up to the task as they played a diverse range of music. Conveniently located right in the CBD (inside Rest Camp), the entertainment hub is ideal in that it offers a variety of seating options, including VIP, garden and typical club seating, catering to diverse preferences.

The spot has hosted high-profile acts such as Alick Macheso, DJ Tira and Musa Keys, who have staged memorable performances. More acts are expected to perform at the joint every month.

Chronicle Showbiz recently caught up with Cotton House director, Kudakwashe Chigoma, to gain insight into this popular spot. Here’s what he had to share:

Q: Can you tell us about the history and inspiration behind Cotton House?

A: I’ve had the privilege of travelling extensively, experiencing the vibrant nightlife of various cities in third-world and first-world countries. Returning home to a place with little to no nightlife, I realised I had to take action. After much brainstorming, the Cotton House concept was born.

Q. What do you believe sets Cotton House apart from other nightlife spots in Victoria Falls?

A. Cotton House offers an ambience and vibe unmatched by any other night spot in Victoria Falls. Our resident DJs, diverse in age and musical genres, possess the skills to cater to the various ethnic groups that frequent our establishment. Consistency is what we live by. We ensure that the music creates an amazing vibe and our vast array of beverages also works well in our favour because we then cater to a variety of palates, our overall ambience is comfort redefined.

Q. What challenges have you faced in operating a nightclub in a resort city like Victoria Falls?

A. Residents’ ignorance of the laws about nightclubs in cities has led to alleged noise complaints being escalated to the police for intervention. Additionally, there have been attempts at sabotage from competitors who view Cotton House as a threat to their livelihood.

Q. How do you curate your entertainment and events to cater to a diverse audience?

A. We have managed to understand our patrons’ preferences regarding music choices and therefore our DJs play accordingly. Our selection of headlining artistes, supporting acts and local representatives is centred around striking a balance between different genres of music as well as cultural diversity.

Q. What strategies do you use to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for your patrons?

A. We have in-house bouncers and hire additional bouncers for events. We also maintain a close working relationship with the local police to ensure the security of, not only our patrons, but also our staff.

Q. What strategies do you employ to retain your audiences?

A. Every month, we offer promotions on drinks to attract patrons and provide some financial relief from the usual high costs. Once a month or every other month, we host music shows featuring local and regional artists across various genres. Even when there isn’t a show, we enhance the music scene by inviting different DJs to entertain our patrons.

Q. How do you engage with the local community and support local artistes?

A. Cotton House annually hosts a fundraiser for the Victoria Falls Old People’s Home, with our bachelor/spinster auction becoming a local favourite. We are in discussions with the local volleyball association to explore ways we can support their players, who are young men striving to avoid drugs, alcohol abuse and crime. Additionally, we support local entrepreneurs by sourcing ingredients for our kitchen, primarily fresh produce, from them. We have also adopted a policy to feature at least one local supporting act whenever we have a visiting artist performing.

Q. Can you share a memorable moment or event that has taken place at Cotton House?

A. I could share many, however, the Old People’s Home Christmas party and fundraising auction in 2022 was a heart-warming occasion that brought together diverse members of the community, each playing a role in its success. The elderly residents dressed elegantly, resembling a vintage fashion show with men in hats, suits and sharp haircuts and women in beautiful dresses, stockings and stylish heels. Generous donors contributed significantly, resulting in a substantial amount raised for the residents. It was a joyous and memorable celebration of community spirit and generosity.

Q. Rest Camp (where the spot is located) is earmarked for another development. How do you plan to adapt to the upcoming development that might affect your current location?

A. We have engaged with the city authorities and fortunately, both the mayor and town clerk have been very supportive. We expect to secure a permanent address soon, where we intend to build a state-of-the-art facility that will reflect our city’s status on the world map.