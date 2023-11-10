In the spotlight with DJ Prince Eskhosini

IN pursuit of brand profitability and recognition, creative minds employ different tactics and personnel. One of the critical cogs is the idea of artiste managers to oversee the business end of art and even though a huge chunk of artiste managers are males, Khwezi and Nutty O are some few acts who are managed by women. Another artiste who is managed by a woman is budding DJ, Kotwane Hikwa, whose artistic affairs are managed by Tanaka Thabisile “Kiki” Makeba.

Below is an interview with Kiki.

Q. Who is Kiki?

A. Tanaka, also known as Kiki is a young woman passionate about music and the marketing field. I lived in a small town called Esigodini from birth until I was about 9 years old and then moved to Bulawayo for school.

Q. Have you always been surrounded by music heads?

A. Yes I have. Actually, I studied music from a young age, from primary school up to my high school years where I was in the choir, orchestra band, and marimba band. I played a lot of instruments and that ignited a deep love for music and since then, I’ve never looked back.

Q. When was your first stint with artiste management and who did you manage?

A. My first and only stint was in 2022 when I met up with Kotwane Hikwa. I didn’t want to just jump into artiste management for the sake of my vast knowledge in music, but whoever I would manage, the timing had to be perfect and the person would have to align with my vision, that of seeing a talent that’s rough around the edge and polish it to greater heights. With Kotwane, I realised his immense talent, but dearth in the business and marketing side of things, so, it felt right and made sense for us to join forces last year.

Q. How did you and Kotwane Hikwa meet?

A. I always used to see him at East 68 whenever I would go there to hang out with my family. He used to be the resident DJ there.

Q. What do you believe are must-haves for an artiste manager?

A. For one to become an artiste manager, they must be a go-getter, aggressive and understand music dynamics and matrices, plus have an appreciation for it.

Q. How important is it for creative minds to have managers?

A. It’s very important for them to have managers. Managers groom them, guide them and help them enhance their talent. Managers also help artistes ease pressure on themselves and concentrate on putting maximum effort on their craft, instead of worrying about administrative issues.

Q. What has been your major highlight in the trade?

A. Getting Kotwane recognised and improving by the day. To us, the sky is the limit. Together, we have accomplished quite a lot as we have secured resident DJ slots and performed in diverse places where we got rave reviews. Within the year that we have been in business, we have managed to be a part of the following: Smokehouse Friday Residency (8 Months – November 2022 to July 2023), Intwasa Arts Festival KoBulawayo, Afrohouse Masquerade Party, Garden Of House (May 2023), Under The Sun With Murumba Pitch, Picnic & Chill, House In The Surbubs, Cotton Kraal Friday Residency (Active), Shorts & Shades with Young Stunna (2023), and, Garden Of House 1 Year Anniversary (November 2023).

Q. What’s the short and long-term plan with Kotwane and how impressed have you been with his trajectory in the music business?

A. With Kotwane, the plan has always been long-term, for him to reach lofty heights, improve and grow. The grand plan is for him to be recognised internationally. That is our aim and we are not resting until we get there.

Q. Besides artiste management, what else does Kiki do?

A. I am a Southern Regional sales and marketing manager for an Engineering Company in Bulawayo.

Q. What’s your message to other up-and-coming artistes managers especially females?

A. Be strong, patient, and aggressive as this industry is not for the fainthearted especially if you are a female.