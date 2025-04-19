In the veins, and in the terraces . . . Highlanders’ fans endure drought with unbreakable passion

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

HIGHLANDERS isn’t just a football club; it’s a living, breathing embodiment of a deeply ingrained cultural heritage, a way of life passed down through generations since its founding in 1926.

For nearly a century, the iconic black and white stripes have been more than just colours on a jersey; they’ve been a powerful thread intricately woven into the very fabric of our community.

To speak of local football history and omit Highlanders would be to tell an incomplete story, a narrative devoid of its most compelling voice. Every chapter of our footballing past resonates with the spirit and legacy of this enduring institution.

As the Bulawayo giants edge closer to their 100th anniversary in 2026, one accolade stands out as indisputable for them — Highlanders boast the most passionate and loyal fan base in Zimbabwean football. That’s undeniable, too.

Barbourfields Stadium, nestled in the heart of Bulawayo’s Barbourfields suburb, transforms into a cauldron of black and white colours on any given Sunday.

Despite the club’s extended title drought, having last lifted the Premiership trophy in 2006, there are still thousands of fans who go through the turnstiles at the home ground, week in, week out. Between 6 000 and 8 000 supporters arrive not out of obligation, but out of a deep emotional bond with a club that has long transcended the football pitch.

For a team that hasn’t lifted the league title, such unwavering support is rare and admirable. Bosso’s popularity seems to grow even when silverware is thin on the ground.

There are no two ways about it, Highlanders have the best and most loyal fans in the country. Probably one of the best-supported teams in Africa’s Southern Region. They are simply a cut above the rest.

In contrast, fellow giants Dynamos and CAPS United, who also boast rich histories, now struggle to attract even half of Bosso’s average crowd. What sets Highlanders apart is the way their supporters rally more fiercely when the going gets tough. Poor form, internal challenges, or financial constraints have not diluted the devotion of the Bosso faithful.

It’s an affair bound by love, passion, and a long-held tradition borne out of the team’s founding fathers. The experience of following Highlanders is deeply personal. For some, it’s an inheritance; for others, a Sunday ritual that provides belonging and identity.

The all-time football legend, Pele, aptly described that experience.

“Football is a powerful tool that can bring people together, unite them, and make them forget their differences. It’s a universal language,” said the great Pele.

A few clubs can reflect that spirit. They wish they could.

One supporter, Wisdom Nyathi, encapsulates the sentiment perfectly.

“Growing up in the vicinity of Makokoba, when it was the heartland of Highlanders Football Club, I was destined to become a die-hard Bosso fan. As a toddler, I began to speak the language of those around me, and ‘Highlanders’ became a household name. I saw the team win four league titles in a row and was there when they last lifted the championship in 2006.

“Those moments are etched in my memory forever. Highlanders is more than just a football club to me; it’s a culture ingrained in my being.”

That passion doesn’t dim with age or disappointment. Even amid club challenges like unpaid salaries, slow infrastructure upgrades, and a lack of modern membership structures, support remains fervent.

Female fan Thobekile Moyo said: “There is no place like Barbourfields Stadium. People believe football stadiums are not safe for women, but at Bosso, even the number of women who come to support Highlanders is growing each week.”

For some the love is generational — it’s a tradition. For Themba Siziba, every visit to the Soweto End at Barbourfields is a tribute to his late father.

“My father used to carry me on a bicycle to go to watch football. Every time I get to Soweto, I think of him. This is the team he left me to support. It’s not about the result for me. It’s not something political or tribal; it’s just pure love for Highlanders and what the club means to me.” — @innocentskizoe