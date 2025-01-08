Inaugural #53 Nkayi Festival a success

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE inaugural #53 Nkayi Festival, an event aimed at promoting music and creating opportunities for artistes in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North Province, was held successfully despite the rains that threatened the cancellation of the event at some venues.

A brainchild of artistes Intombi Yabelungu, Precious Diana Indlovukazi, Collen Moyo and Bheki Fuzane, the seven-day festival ran from Christmas Day to New Year’s Eve.

It was held in multiple locations across the district, starting on 25 December at Gonye Shopping Centre.

The other venues included Nkayi Shopping Centre (26 December), Nyaje (27 December), Gwelutshena (28 December), Mateme (29 December), Khomayanga (30 December) and Mpumelelo (New Year’s Eve).

Across all the events, over 20 artistes were expected to perform, but only 11 managed to show up due to other commitments.

These included Collen Moyo, Bheki Fuzane, Intombi Yabelungu, Precious Diana Indlovukazi, Magwizi the comedian, Mchasisi Dube, Intenjane Indiyazani, Velabahleke, Amagodonga Amahle, The Melodious Psalms and Manqoba.

Nonetheless, the artistes brought their A-game to the stage, with the festivities lighting up Nkayi District as people enjoyed affordable live entertainment during the festive period.

One of the organisers, Precious Diana Indlovukazi, said they were happy with the support received and hope that the next edition would be bigger.

“All the shows at the seven venues went extremely well, as artistes managed to showcase their talents to the crowds that attended. I am happy to say that there was also no violence, which is often experienced at such gatherings. This showed the unity of the Nkayi people and we commend them for this.

“Although the rains posed a challenge during some of the events, we managed to ensure that when it was not raining, we capitalised on the time and successfully hosted the events,” said Precious Diana Indlovukazi.—@mthabisi_mthire