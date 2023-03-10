Inaugural Beitbridge Business Expo awards set

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Beitbridge Business Expo in Association with the Municipality of Beitbridge will be hosting the inaugural Beitbridge Corporate and People’s Choice Awards on March 25.

Dr Anna Muleya the chairperson of the board of trustees of the Beitbridge Business Expo Muleya said the awards will take place at Zebra Hilltop Lodge in Beitbridge.

She said there will be 20 categories and some of the winners will be voted for by residents of the town.

“The awards are aimed at promoting and awarding leadership, and service in our fast-growing town. A transparent nomination and independent adjudication process is being conducted to select the deserving winners and some of the winners shall be chosen by residents of the town,” said Dr Muleya.