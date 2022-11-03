Inaugural Bulawayo Models Awards set for December

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE Bulawayo Models Association has embarked on a drive of appreciating the ramp talent endowed by the City of Kings and Queens through the establishment of the Bulawayo Models Awards.

The inaugural event is set to be held on December 17 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Tea room.

The nominees were recently released and notable among them are well known models namely Ben Chest, Natasha Dlamini, Jemima Mandemwa, Ayanda Candice, Laura Nyathi, Shadel Nobel and Francis Kampira among others.

Bulawayo Models Association Administrator/PR Sharon Chiweda said BMAs aim to bring growth and union to the Bulawayo modelling industry.

“This is why we started the Bulawayo Models Awards to appreciate Bulawayo models and hopefully encourage them to keep doing well in the industry.

“The awards are also there to encourage models to do their best in their crafts and have something to look forward to,” said Chiweda.

She said the awards ceremony is meant to stamp authority and create awareness in the city and nation about the Bulawayo modelling industry.

Below are the nominees

Bulawayo Models Awards Nominees

1.) Best Photographer/ Videographer

•George shot it

• Puzzlemoments

•SaDee LensWork

•Lenstrend

•Blessy Images

2.) Outstanding Fashion Designer

•Sanz

•Ganu by Nkanyeziyethu Malunga

•KarenLeigh designs

• HOMBYO

•Fixation by Empress Primmy

3.)Pageant of the year

•Miss Teen Universe Zimbabwe

• Mr and Miss Super Globe Zimbabwe

•Miss Environment

•Miss Teen Intellect Zimbabwe

4.)Outstanding Modelling Academy/Agency

• Open Eye Studios

• CFM

•Truth Models Academy

•Fervid

•Infinni Talent Management

•Hidden Talent Management

5.)Best Newcomer

•Tumi Sibanda

•Roseline Musekiwa

•Laura Nyathi

•Zanele Moyo

•Yeukai Mutanda

•Darlington Tshuma

6.) Outstanding Fashion/Runway Model

•Liam

•Tholakele Dhlamini

•Chipo Mandiudza

•Royce Gavi

•Nontokozo Tshuma

•Darren Delvin

•Shadel Nobel

7.) Outstanding Varsity/College King/Queen

• Meluleki Sikhosana Mr LSU

•Michelle Miss LSU

•Orison Gapa Mr Nust

•Laura Halala Miss Nust

•Darlington Tshuma Mr ZSM

•Dione Miss ZSM

•Kelly Ndhlovu Miss Poly

8.)Most Photogenic

•Gladys Masona

•Rosina Thapela

•Agnes Mwale

•Nathan Mukasa

• Nontokozo Tshuma

9.)Outstanding Projects

•Anelisiwe Ndebele

•Jemima Mandemwa

•Ayanda Candice

•Francisco Kampira

•Patience Gumbo

10.)Outstanding Pageant Model

•Nombulelo Ndebele

•Jemima Mandemwa

•Francisco Kampira

•Laura Nyathi

•Kimberley Ndhlovu

•Sandile Dube

•Saymore Machoni

•Patience Gumbo

11.) Most Travelled

•Ben Chest

•Jemima Mandemwa

•Shadel Nobel

•Natasha Gora

12.) Outstanding Male Model

•Saymore Machoni

•Darlington Tshuma

•Francisco Kampira

•Nathan Mukasa

•Ishmael Murangandi

•Royce Gavi

12.)Outstanding Female Model

•Laura Nyathi

•Amanda Peresu

•Jemima Mandemwa

•Ayanda Candice

•Nombulelo Ndebele

13.) Outstanding Brand Ambassador / Influencer

•Ben Chest

•Shadel Nobel

•Taffy Lynn

•Zarah Esat

•Kimberley Richards

14.) Model of the year

•Jemima Mandemwa

•Amanda Peresu

•Ishmael Murangandi

•Francisco Kampira

•Ayanda Candice

•Darlington Tshuma

•Nathan Mukasa

15.) Legendary Award

Follow on Twitter @mthabisi_mthire