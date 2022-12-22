Inaugural ED Super Cup called off

Innocent Kurira Sports Reporter

FOOBALL fans will feel hard done on the latest revelation that the Unity Day match pitting Highlanders and Dynamos has been cancelled. The lowly hyped match, only known to be dubbed as “ED Super Cup” yesterday was scheduled for Barbour elds Stadium today, but was called off yesterday evening with the supposed organisers issuing a statement on the cancellation.

Initially the cup competition had been believed to be the Unity Day Cup which was going to be sponsored by Sakunda Holdings. Both teams were picked to entertain fans of the game this a­ ernoon as the country marks 35 years since the signing of the Unity Accord.

Both teams had been training in preparation for the match. In the statement, the organisers said the match will now be played in 2023. The Inaugural ED Super Cup set for 22 December 2022 between Dynamos FC and Highlanders FC at Barbour elds Stadium, Bulawayo, has been postponed to 2023,” read the statement.

The postponement was beyond our control and we would like to apologise to the participating teams, fans and other stakeholders for the postponement.

New dates for the Inaugural ED Super Cup shall be communicated in due course. By the time the cancellation message was posted, both Bosso and DeMbare were in the dark on the match, yet their players held training sessions in the last days.

Chronicle Sport has it on good authority that Bosso players were yesterday morning told the game was not going ahead and the scheduled training session on the day did not go ahead.

When contacted on the issue, Highlanders communications officer Nozibelo Maphosa refused to entertain questions. “I have no comment, you can call the organisers,” she said.

DeMbare’s position on the game suffered the same fate. The right persons to talk to would be the organisers. We have no comment,” said the club’s spokesperson Tinashe Farawo.

One of the match’s organisers, sports administrator Tendai “T-Buns” Zhakata, was unreachable on his mobile phone only to release the statement late in the day. is was not be the rst time a cup tie between the two has been called o .

In 2013, a proposed Joshua Nkomo Charity Shield match which was supposed to have been played in a two-leg format with the first match being played in Harare and the second leg at Barbourfields Stadium on Unity Day was called off a few days before the game. — @ innocentskizoe