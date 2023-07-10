Inaugural Icansi Festival set for August

Angela Sibanda, [email protected]

Creatives from Bulawayo, Penelope Lacha and Noliwe Mhlophe are set to host the inaugural Icansi Fashion Festival next month.

The festival draws its name from the traditional icansi/rupasa, which is a mat made of reeds.

Lacha said icansi carries rich cultural symbolism in African societies and instead of the red carpet, people will walk on icansi as a way of embracing ubuntu and upholding culture through fashion, music and food in Bulawayo.

“We’re calling it a festival and not just a fashion show because we’re not basing only on the fashion runway part, but we’re also going to showcase a lot of young artistic talent. The event is called Icansi because we’re celebrating Bulawayo heritage.

“Icansi as in the mat (Rupasa) that our grannies used to make when we were younger. Instead of a red carpet, we are saying we lay out Icansi for Bulawayo talent,” Lacha said.

“A lot of knowledge and ubuntu/hunhu was imparted from grandmothers to their grandchildren as they sat on icansi/rupasa. In this sense, icansi/rupasa signifies a knowledge platform where those around it are supposed to be impacted and gain something vital that will shape their lives afterward.”

She said the show is targeting young people and aims at shaping and molding their perspectives, approaches, and attitudes toward life situations.

“It also aims at boosting their confidence,” Lacha said.

The festival set for August 19 is expected to open doors to more annual events.