Inaugural KoNtuthu Festival to shine spotlight on art

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THREE youthful individuals have made it a point to put Bulawayo art on the national pedestal with the maiden hosting of KoNtuthu Festival early next month at The Venue with a Twist in Killarney.

Joseph Muchamaya, Patrick Magege and Roy Madimure believe Bulawayo is the national art repository and the festival is meant to push that narrative.

Under the theme, “KoBulawayo, the home of royal art” attention will be on fashion, music, dance, stand-up comedy, live painting on canvas, and food.

Speaking on the event to be held on July 2, Muchamaya said the festival to be held bi-annually will seek to preserve culture and accommodate modern ways of doing things.

“KoNtuthu Festival will serve as a rear view mirror as well as casting an eye into the future.

It’ll bring artistic exposure to our local creatives and those involved in small to medium enterprises,” he said.

The second edition is set to be held in December at a place and date yet to be announced.

Muchamaya also spoke on the significance of reiterating the much-sung chorus of charity beginning at home.

“We need to do more if our local art sector is to grow.

This has sprung us into action hence the reason why we’ll be working with local fashion brands.

“These will be showcasing their merchandise on a fashion runway as well as doing a yard sale.

Painters will be painting on canvas while local acts will perform live,” he said.

Networking and the exchange of artistic and entrepreneurial knowledge will characterise the day since there is a need to, “discourage drug abuse and inspire a productive change for a better future”.

Notably, there will be a meet and greet session for lovers of local art with rapper Emcee Ghost, Afro-Pop singer Fifie Cinderella and stylist Shaun Duncan expected to grace the event.

– @eMKlass_49