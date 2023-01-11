Inaugural Matabeleland Awards on this month

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE inaugural Matabeleland Awards (MLAs) are set to be held on January 28 at the Bulawayo Theatre.

The event is being hosted by Expore Studios, a recording studio, artiste and events management company. According to organisers, the awards seek to reward the immense contribution of creatives and organisations drawn from the Matabeleland region which covers Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North provinces.

Said Expore Studios director David Dube:

“The growing talent in the Matabeleland provinces inspired the formation of these awards. A lot of new talented people have emerged within and outside of Bulawayo hence we saw the need to create awards that would recognise hardworking people in the arts and up-and-coming stars.

“We believe that the awards will serve their purpose as we have talented people from places like Binga, Beitbridge, Victoria Falls and Bulawayo. MLAs are the first regional awards to recognise people from different cities within a specific region of the country,” said Dube.

Below is a list of the nominees:

MUSIC

1. Album of the Year

• Msiz’kay

• Skaiva

• Jazz Marabini

• Sikhosana Band

• Defeat

• Vuyo Brown

2. Hottest Single

• Kujata Jata by DT Bio Mudimba Music

• Thula Wazi by Vuyo Brown

• Asambeni by Mzoe7

• Uhambo by Andrea the Vocalist

• Yastopa La by Dr Jutar

3. Best Male Artist

• Cee Jay Tshuma

• Mzoe7

• Cyae

• Asaph

• Neezy II

• Everton Mlalazi

4. Best Female Artist

• Joy Rukanza

• Nkatha

• Vuyo Brown

• Valee Music

• Mimie Tarukwana

• Lorraine Stot

5. Rap Act Of The Year

• Tinotenda Tera

• Lynden

• Mandla

• Easy TRT

6. Best Dancehall Artist

• Swizinage Gwauya

• Bavada

• Fyah 45

• Jah Light

• Ma9ine

7. Best Collabo Of The Year

• Mzoe7 ft Lance Hebron

• Sandra Ndebele ft Mai Titi

• Master Zhou ft Professor

• Maizkay ft Awakhiwe & Mzoe7

8. Best Music Video

• I want it by Muse

• Rain Maker by Djembe Monks

• P. O Watomba by Bavada

• Move like this by Neezy II ft SYL

• Ginimbi by Mzoe7 ft Lance Hebron

9. Best New Act

• Mush Sibanda

• Agnes Ncube

• Gift Chakuvinga

• Ronald Sheca

• Andrea the Vocalist

10. Diaspora Artist of the Year

• Busi Mhlanga

• X-Mile

• Mlue-Jay

• Tony Q

11. Most Promising Act to Watch

• Da Kudu

• Mzistoz

• MaNine

• Andrea the Vocalist

12. Best Contemporary Acapella Act/Group

• Effect Band

• Focus Acapella

• Conquerors Afrika

• Revealed Quintet

13. Best Music Producer

• Lance Hebron

• Nashville

• Da Kudu

• Murphy Cubic

14. Best Gospel Artist

• Lorraine Stot

• Everton Mlalazi

• Mai Mwamuka

15. Gospel Group of the Year

• One Spirit

• Vocal Ex

• Harvest Super Choir

14. Best Song of the Year

• Uhambo by Andrea the Vocalist

• Usacheme by Mai Mwamuka ft Mathias Mhere

• Mali by Mzoe7 ft Maggie, Hitkiid & Master Zhoe

• Zimb’ indaba by Da Kudu ft Asaph, Brucella, Kng bl

FILM / TV

15. Best Actor

• Zenzo Nyathi

• Aleck Zulu

• Tawanda Denga

• Prince Mazilankatha

• Sam A. Malete

16. Best Actress

• Natasha Dlamini

• Charmaine Mudau

• Chelesile Mpofu

• Stacey Matarise

17. Best Film Director

• Braydan Heart

• Daniel Lasker

• Dumie Manythela

18. Best Film Producer

• Irvin Ronney in Soulmate

• Daniel Lasker in The Signal

• Rodney Mabaleka in Veza

19. Best Lead Role in Film

• Calvin Madula in Veza

• Lungile Ndlovu in Veza

• Tawanda Denga in The Signal

• Aleck Zulu in Amacala

20. Best Social Media Content Creator

• Claudia Ndlovu

• Rejoice Dlamini

• Magriza Made Me Cook

• Pixie Pearls

• Byo Memes

21. Best Film/TV Program Of The Year

• Soulmate

• The Signal

• Veza

• Amacala

OTHER CATEGORIES

22. Matabeleland Disc Jockey of the Year

• Dj Fifi

• Dj Mzoe

• Brendon Dat Guy

• Dj NiteFreak

• Mufali

• Keezy Am

23. Best Comedy Act

• Q. Dube

• Chik Aljoy

• Frank Chirisa

• MaForty

24. Charity Organization of the Year

• Brave Little Hearts

• Dreams

• Gugulethu Foundation

• Hope for Children and Youth Foundation Trust

25. Community Service Provider of the Year

• Inside Out Development

• Zimbabwe Development Democracy Trust

• Organization for Public Health Intervention & Development

• Hide Community Trust