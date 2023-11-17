Inaugural Matabeleland North Diaspora Investment Conference starts at Lupane State University

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

STAKEHOLDERS have gathered for the inaugural Matabeleland North Diaspora Investment Conference at Lupane State University, Lupane.

Matabeleland North has organised the inaugural investment forum in Lupane today and tomorrow as part of efforts to unlock the massive economic potential of the province by luring the diaspora community and potential foreign investors to tap into available opportunities.

Matabeleland North is among the provinces with a high number of its citizens living and working in different sectors outside the country, especially South Africa, Botswana, and beyond the continent.

The involvement of the Diaspora community is critical in revitalising the economy and President Mnangagwa has implored Zimbabweans outside the country to come back home and contribute to national development to achieve an upper middle-income status by 2030.

The province has vast opportunities in mining, wildlife conservation, tourism, and farming and is home to one of the World’s Natural Wonders, Victoria Falls, and one of Africa’s biggest game parks, Hwange National Park.

Local authorities and various agencies are expected to make presentations on investment opportunities in their areas.

It is expected that after the conference, the province will experience more value addition to its resources and endowments through envisaged investments, the creation of sustainable business linkages, and increased industrial output.