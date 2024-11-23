Inaugural Miss 2K Bulawayo on tonight

Mbulelo [email protected]

TONIGHT, McDonald Hall in Mzilikazi will be turned into modelling heaven when the inaugural Miss 2K Bulawayo pageant roars into life.

Generation Z, as ama2K are known will be fancying their chances at being the crown jewel of the competition.

One of the prospects ready to take the ramp is Sinokubonga Nkala.

“I am filled with a sense of pride, gratitude and humility. Being a contestant for Miss 2K Bulawayo is an honour. I have always been passionate about empowering women and promoting cultural heritage. This pageant embodies those values, and I am excited to be part of this pageant,” she told Chronicle Showbiz.

The event’s theme, “Traditional on Black Tie,” seamlessly blends cultural heritage, heritage with modern style, a reflection of ama2K’s evolving identity.

As Miss 2K Bulawayo takes centre stage, it marks a significant shift in the narrative surrounding Gen Z.

From delinquents and criminals, Miss 2K Bulawayo aims to show that there is more to Ama2K than the general perceptions.

By celebrating the talents and achievements of young women from the hood, this pageant challenges stereotypes and fosters a sense of community.

The event promises to be an unforgettable experience, with hosts NkosiKing and Melissa Melcy guiding the proceedings. Entertainment will be provided by Amabutho aweNkwali, Alloe The Rapper, and Butholezwe.

– Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu