Inaugural Miss Ebony Zimbabwe 2025 crowned

Mbulelo Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

REIGNING Miss University of Zimbabwe (UZ), Chengeto Kanyai, was crowned Miss Ebony Zimbabwe 2025 on Friday, edging out Bulawayo’s Samukele Dlamini (1st Princess) and Masvingo’s Lerato Masocha (2nd Princess) for the coveted title.

The pageant, held in Harare under the theme “Empowering Through Diversity”, adopted a virtual format, similar to Miss World’s approach during the Covid-19 era. Organisers cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for the shift. Originally scheduled to take place at Robbi Mupawose, Harare Agricultural Showgrounds, the event was relocated to Mudziyashe.

For her victory, Kanyai, a Business Management (Systems Design and Applications) student, will represent Zimbabwe on a Pan-African platform in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she will promote the message of decolonised beauty and empowerment across the continent.

Speaking to Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub, Kanyai expressed her excitement about winning, especially considering this was only her second pageant.

“I ventured into modelling last year, and Miss UZ was my first trial. I’m thrilled to have been crowned Miss Ebony Zimbabwe and look forward to representing the country in South Africa. I’m grateful to the organisers for giving me this opportunity.”

She said the pageant and the opportunity to represent Zimbabwe on a global stage will have a lasting impact.

“It’s a platform that allows me to celebrate my heritage, culture and roots while also shedding light on the challenges and triumphs that Zimbabwean women face every day. As a model, I have the opportunity to redefine what it means to be a Zimbabwean woman — to challenge stereotypes and inspire a new generation of young girls and women to see themselves in a positive light.

“For me, representing Zimbabwe is not just about wearing a crown or holding a title; it’s about being a symbol of hope, strength and inspiration for my fellow Zimbabweans.”

Kanyai admitted she was initially hesitant about entering pageantry.

“I’ve always loved modelling, but sometimes parents are sceptical about such things, so I never had the platform to try it out. However, when I enrolled at university, I decided to go for it. Now, my family are my biggest supporters and I’m glad I followed my passion.”

Meanwhile, Samukele Dlamini, a Bulawayo Polytechnic student, had a remarkable debut, securing 1st Princess and winning the People’s Choice Award in her first-ever pageant.

“I was eyeing the crown, but God’s will was done. I’m just happy to have been part of it, and the lessons I’m taking with me are invaluable. My passion for entrepreneurship was also reignited during boot camp, so I know I’m on the right path,” Dlamini said.

Looking ahead, Dlamini is already considering other pageants.

“I’ll be preparing and perfecting my walk before deciding which one to enter, but I’m definitely eyeing Miss Earth and Miss Environment.”

While Miss Ebony Zimbabwe 2025 was crowning its queen, the Miss Teen of the Universe Zimbabwe pageant was also making headlines. At De Lux Villa and Conference Centre in Bulawayo, the competition narrowed down to its final 15 contestants, who will compete for the Miss Teen of the Universe Zimbabwe crown in Harare this July. — Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu