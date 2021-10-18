Inaugural Miss Orient Zimbabwe pageant on cards

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

NEXT month, a bevy of beauties will have a fair chance of wearing a sash on their shoulders, a feat that will serve as a bold statement against early child marriages.

On November 20, models from across the country will converge at the College of Music in Harare to compete for the inaugural Miss Orient Zimbabwe.

Running under the theme “Catwalk to empower the marginalised rural marginalised girl child,” the models will strut down the ramp and showcase beauty with purpose.

Wendy Mapindu, the national director of the organisation called on people to join hands in support of the girl child.

“Let’s join hands. It doesn’t matter if we’re from different cities or organisations. If we put our hands together and use modelling to raise awareness, it can save lives.

“I call upon the public to support our girls in the fight against early child marriages and also empower the rural girl child,” said Mapindu.

She said the pageant will be graced by the reigning Miss World Zimbabwe, Belinda Potts.

“The contestants, aged between 16 and 23 will battle for the coveted crown, cash prize and an opportunity to represent the country in the upcoming Miss Orient World to be held next year.”

Entertainment will not be in short supply as the crowd will be serenaded by DJ Manexx and Natasha Muz among others. – @eMKlass_49