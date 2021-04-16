Inaugural Sneakers Expo on the cards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

An inaugural Sneakers Expo to celebrate foot-wear trends in Bulawayo is set to be held at The Barn in Hillside on May 1 with trading, buying and selling of sneakers set to be the order of the day.

A brainchild of Mlamuli Moyo who is the Woodies Shack co-owner and Mthulisi Moyo who runs events management company, Wood Affair, the event will see raffle tickets being sold to attendees for a raffle draw of six top class sneakers.

Moyo said the event is set to bring together, people that love sneakers.

“We’re going to have people showcasing their sneakers. Also, one can bring their sneakers and if they find someone and they both agree, they can do an exchange.

“Salespersons are also going to be selling high quality sneakers as the idea is to maintain a certain standard,” said Moyo.

“Sneakers and gamers usually go hand in hand, therefore there’s also going to be a gaming Xbox section and a play station section to bring spark to the event. Food and drink stalls also going to be available.”

The organisers said they will adhere to Covid-19 regulations by ensuring that the event has limited numbers and that people are wearing masks. – @mthabisi_mthire