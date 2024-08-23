‘Incarcerated, not forgotten’: Khami Maximum Prison transforms into a family reunion

Family, relatives and friends enjoying a meal with their incarcerated relatives during the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service’s Family Week programme at Khami Prison yesterday. Picture Mlanduli Melusi Ncube

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

ON any other day, the spacious Education Hall at the Khami Maximum Prison Complex is reserved as a classroom where inmates take classes for different subjects while serving their jail sentences.

However, yesterday this was turned into a dining hall where prisoners feasted on open fire roasted meat, snacks and soft drinks while catching up in conversations with friends and relatives.

For someone who was visiting Khami Maximum Prison for the first time, they would be forgiven for forgetting that it is the same place that houses some of the most hardened criminals — from convicted murderers, armed robbers and sexual offenders.

The walls of the Education Hall were covered with white drabs to give the place an ambient environment while music played in the background as prisoners casually sat next to their relatives enjoying food and chatting.

Even children who are normally not allowed to visit incarcerated relatives at the Khami Maximum Prison were allowed behind the high walls of the country’s second largest prison complex during the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS)’s Inmates Family Week that is running from 19 to 25 August. The Inmates Family Week is an initiative that was introduced by the ZPCS across all prisons in the country as a way of giving prisoners time to spend with their loved ones in a relaxed environment.

Friends and relatives of the inmates are also allowed to bring food and other necessities such as toiletries and can visit every day, if possible, for the whole week.

Mrs Nomalanga Dube brought her eight-year-old grandson so that the minor can see his father who is serving a 30-year sentence for armed robbery.

The incarcerated father was jailed two years ago when the boy was just six years old.

“Prison is not an easy place to bring a child along but I had to come with my grandson so that he can see his father,” she said.

“My son is serving a very long prison sentence but that doesn’t mean that he can’t see his child. At least once a year when we are allowed to bring kids here at Khami Prison we see him.

“We brought him two pairs of tackies, some toiletries and food.”

She was among the relatives who started trickling into the Khami Prison Complex as early as 10am yesterday to visit their incarcerated loved ones who are serving in different prisons such as Mlondozi where females are, as well as mental health patients housed at the Khami Medium Prison and the Khami Maximum Prison.

Other prisoners are housed at the Khami Remand Prison.

Miss Gloria Sibanda came to visit her elderly mother who is serving 25 years for murdering her boyfriend and says she has been taking advantage of the Inmates Family Week to bring up to speed her mother about how the family is surviving in the outside world without her.

“She made a mistake but we will not abandon her. I will come again on Saturday to visit her and spend as much time with her as I can,” said Miss Sibanda.

“Allowing us to visit our relatives for a whole week is a noble gesture by the prison authorities and I would like to commend them for that.”

Commenting, Acting Officer Commanding ZPCS for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Assistant Commissioner Greenfield Bulala called on inmates to enjoy the Inmates Family Week and use it as a chance to catch up with family and friends.

“This is the time for you to find out what is happening in the outside world from family and friends so that you start preparing for the day you will be released from prison.

“One day you will be released from prison and it’s important to keep in touch with your relatives and maintain good relations with them so that you are welcome back home when you go back to society,” said Asst Comm Bulala.

He also thanked family members for taking their time to visit the inmates.

At the Khami Remand Prison, a youthful inmate Mr Elliot Kangwe said he is crossing his fingers that his mother will travel to Bulawayo from Gokwe over the weekend.

“I have not seen her in over a year and I hope she will come either Saturday or Sunday,” said Mr Kangwe.