Include climate change risks in monetary policy programming – insurance experts

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

DEPOSIT insurance experts have recommended inclusion of climate change risks in monetary policy programming to reduce effects of natural phenomena on the economy.

Players in the deposit insurance sector are meeting in Victoria Falls for the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI)’s Africa Region Committee (ARC)’s Annual General Meeting and Conference which started on Monday under the theme: “Building Resilience for Deposit Insurance Systems: The New Normal.”

It was noted that geo-political tensions, the global pandemics like Covid-19, financial technology (fintech) developments and climate change are some of the issues that economies are grappling with.

Giving an overview of climate change, senior advisor for the Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi Mr Riccardo De Lisa said climate change impacts everyday lives.

“We need to think in a different way and add climate change risks. Central Banks should take steps to enhance regulation that are alive to climate change and related risks so that we have a green deposit insurer,” he said.

Mr De Lisa said Europe had already set the pace in coming up with climate change mitigatory financial regulation and it’s time for Africa to follow suit.

Director of Financial Stability at the Bank of Uganda Mr Robert Mbabazize said climate change is important to Africa but not being given due attention.

“Governments should come up with policies such as safe green energy that mitigate these risks. We need to take action and every activity should be data driven,” he said.

The Deposit Protection Corporation of Zimbabwe, the Deposit Insurance Arm of Zimbabwe who was founded in 2003, is hosting the conference.

The DPC is a scheme established by Government to protect depositors against the loss of their insured deposits placed with member institutions licenced to operate banking.

DPC acting chief executive Mr Gift Chirozva said avoiding climate change in programming is a risk on its own.

“It’s natural that the world over, climate change has become a topical issue. In Zimbabwe we had challenges in the eastern region where cyclone Idai caused unbeknown havoc and so the issue of climate change has become topical and it will be foolhardy for us to ignore those challenges which we affect both the banking institutions and depositors,” he said.

Mr Chirozva said including climate change at the IADI conference was opportune so that it, together with other challenges such issues as fintech.

