Include traditional leaders in developmental projects – Mohadi

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary, Cde Kembo Mohadi has said the government and its partners should always involve traditional leaders in key infrastructure and community development projects.

He was speaking during an interview in Beitbridge yesterday, where he met with the party’s District Coordinating Committee (DCC) and traditional leaders.

Vice President Mohadi said the Second Republic implemented a number of infrastructure development programs countrywide, whose success hinged on Zimbabweans working together.

He said the government had made great strides towards achieving that feat in line with the envisaged Vision 2030 that seeks to make Zimbabwe an upper-middle-class economy by then.

“You will note that traditional leaders are the custodians of the people and they need to be there when we are talking about development matters,” said Vice President Mohadi.

“They have to be taken on board from the onset because they are the people that can drive the engine of development.

“So far, as a Zanu PF government, we have covered a lot of ground on infrastructure development countrywide and in Matabeleland South where we are building dams and rebuilding irrigation schemes”.

He said irrigation was a very critical catalyst for alleviating the effects of recurrent droughts.

After completing dams and agriculture-related infrastructure, Cde Mohadi said the focus will be on the construction of more modern roads.

The Vice President said good roads would help improve the food supply value chain and create linkages between the farmers and the markets for agricultural produce.

“Droughts have been affecting us periodically and we have said to ourselves, let’s start with infrastructure development,” said Cde Mohadi.

“To start with, we thought of the building of dams and harnessing water from the rivers and other water bodies for amplified smart agriculture irrigation development.

“We have completed constructing a number of dams, while others are still under construction”.

He continued, “We will do that, and once you have developed the agriculture sector in that manner, it has to be taken somewhere. This is where massive road construction will come in to link the farmers and the local and export markets”.

Vice President Mohadi said soon more telecommunications boosters will be erceted in areas where there are deficiencies to ensure that there was a total communication signal coverage nationwide.

He said the ongoing interactions with the Zanu PF DCCS were aimed at creating synergies with all sections of the revolutionary party.

“For you to understand people better, you need to be amongst the people and get what they need to proffer solutions on the dot.

When you are implementing policies on the ground and you cannot then avoid getting feedback from the people,” said Vice President Mohadi.

He said so far there has been a good turnout at most of the meetings held in Insiza, Mangwe, Matobo, Plumtree, and Beitbridge districts.

More meetings, he added, will be held continually across the county tonsure that everyone was reading from the same page where Zanu PF matters are concerned. @tupeyo