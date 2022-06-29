Inclusive development restores sense of belonging to San community

President Mnangagwa congratulates a graduate from the San community at a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service pass-out parade at Ntabazinduna Prisons Training School in Matabeleland North Province on Monday

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE Second Republic’s commitment to fulfil the pledge to uplift marginalised groups has instilled a sense of belonging among the San community, which has urged Government to continue creating employment opportunities for its members.

On Monday, 20 youths, comprising 11 males and nine females from the San community in Tsholotsho District, Matabeleland North Province, made history when they became the first group to graduate as Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officers during the 150th recruit correctional officers’ pass-out parade at Ntabazinduna Prison Training School.

This follows a recent Cabinet resolution that the country’s security services should set up a quota system for the San community as part of their integration into the broader society.

In line with the Government’s philosophy that no one and no place should be left behind in national development, President Mnangagwa’s administration has also facilitated the recruitment of members of the San community into institutions of higher learning, enhanced access to birth and identity documents issuance, among other essential public services.

Going forward, Government has also pledged to build schools as well as other critical social infrastructure.

In an interview, Tsorotso San Development Trust director, Mr Davy Ndlovu, whose organisation works to champion development among the San people in Zimbabwe, commended Government for creating opportunities through equal participation in empowerment and development programmes.

He, however, said more needs to be done to transform the lives of the San community in the form of schools, among other social amenities.

“For quite some time, the San people didn’t have equal access in terms of access to education and job opportunities,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“They had lost their dignity due to poverty. In the past they would make cries and nobody cared to listen to them. But with what the Government is doing, they are now seeing that they are part of Zimbabwe.”

He urged the Government and development partners to facilitate construction of more schools to capacitate locals through education.

“The reason why we need more schools is because we want to have more of these people enrolling at universities and other tertiary institutions.

“As much as we are grateful to the Government for facilitating the enrolment of 20 youths at the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, we are saying more schools should be built so that the San children are able to compete for opportunities with others on an equal footing,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Tsorotso San Development Trust has been at the forefront in lobbying for the inclusion of the San community on development matters.

As such, Mr Ndlovu said the graduation of the 20 youths has dispelled misconceptions and stereotypes about the San community being lazy people.

“Their drafting into the ZPCS and subsequent graduation at the 150th recruit correctional officers’ pass-out parade at Ntabazinduna Prison Training School is testimony that the San people have potential as long as they are adequately resourced,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu implored Government to consider increasing the number of San people benefitting under the quota system in the country’s security services.

He also urged other Government departments to emulate the ZPCS by creating opportunities for the San community.

“We have a San population of about 3 000 people, which is just a small number hence we urge other Government departments to also engage these people,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“Some of the members of the San community have actually decided to join other groups like the Kalanga and Ndebele because they no longer feel proud of their ethnicity, apparently thinking that it is a stumbling block in terms of accessing employment opportunities.”

Mr Ndlovu said the aspect of being mainstreamed to larger groups has also affected their cultural rites.

The San community is found on the outskirts of Bulilima District, Matabeleland South and Tsholotsho District in Matabeleland North.

Traditionally, they were known for being hunters and gatherers and their Tjwa language is facing extinction as it is spoken by a few people.

The death of their language might mean the loss of their culture too. Most of them live in abject poverty and are uneducated.

They are difficult to access and to contact them, Government and donors have to go through their trusted community leaders.

Prior to the Second Republic’s interventions, the San people lived in their own world, far removed from the rest of the country.

Last year, President Mnangagwa sent a team of ministers to meet the San people to hear their concerns and how they wanted them to be resolved.

Shortly after that, officials were deployed to Tsholotsho to issue birth certificates and other identity documents. More than 5 000 people benefitted.

Government is also working on funding the building of a primary and secondary school to enhance access to education within the San community. — @mashnets