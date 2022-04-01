Increase in child rape cases worries police

Kumbirayi Christine Alfayi, Midlands Reporter

POLICE in the Midlands Province have expressed concern over an increase in child sexual abuse cases perpetrated by relatives and people close to the children.

In a press release on Friday, Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Immanuel Mahoko said the sexual crimes are committed by trusted men.

“Police has noted with concern that rape cases against children which are perpetrated by either relatives or people known to them continue to rise. They are committed by men usually trusted by victims or strangers. Some trusted people take advantage and rape vulnerable women and young children

“Cases of this nature are only reported after the victims fall pregnant or after the parent discovers or suspects that the child is being abused sexually. Some are claimed to be influenced by traditional beliefs, poverty or other factors leading to child marriages.

“We appeal to members of the public to ensure that they report all cases of abuse or suspected abuse at any police station,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said apart from ensuring that the criminals are taken to the courts for prosecution the victim gets closure.

Insp Mahoko said in most reported cases of sexual abuse, police are managing to account for the suspects and bring them to justice.

“However, at times it is sad to note that some parents or relatives connive with rapists forcing child marriages which are against law,” he said.

Insp Mahoko encouraged members of the public who are taking care of minors or mentally handicapped people regardless of gender, to constantly watch over them.

“We continue to appeal to members of the public through crime awareness campaigns in schools, churches and public gatherings empowering them to make reports on cases of sexual abuse at police stations.

“It is also encouraged to make use of suggestion boxes nearer to them or social media platforms such as WhatsApp on Police numbers provided by police.

“We are also working with other organisations that deal with crimes of passion where women and girls are enlightened on how to safeguard themselves from falling prey to sexual predators, as well as what to do in case they are abused,” he said.