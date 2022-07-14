Increase in mob killings worries police

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Police in Zimbabwe has raised concern over an upsurge in the number of incidents of mob justice that have seen suspects being beaten to death by angry crowds across the country.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned the public against taking the law into their own hands.

“The ZRP is concerned with murder cases which are continuously occurring in various parts of the country. The ZRP encourages people who would have apprehended suspects for various criminal acts to surrender them to police for the law to take its course through the courts,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He said police will not hesitate to arrest people involved in beating suspects to death.

This follows an increase in the number of suspects who have died in the hands of the public in recent months.

In one case, according to police, which happened on 10 July, a mob assaulted Tinashe Mangwende (41) to death for allegedly breaking into a house in Ruwa and stealing a television set.

“Police have since arrested Samuel Masiyandima (24) and Ishmael Magunje who were part of the mob which assaulted Mangwende to death in Ruwa,” said police.

In another case, Tapiwa Moyo (40), succumbed to injuries he sustained during an attack by a mob in Norton on 10 July for allegedly breaking into houses and stealing cash and other valuables.

“The mob accused Moyo of breaking into Enara Chikata’s house in Katanga where he stole two cellphones. The police have so far arrested Enara Chikata, Prince Layi and Last Chivero in connection with the case,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

Meanwhile, William Hwede was found dead on 11 July near a wholesale shop in Karoi town after he was allegedly assaulted by unknown suspects on allegations that he stole unidentified property at Karoi Hospital.

Police recovered a wooden stick and a catapult suspected to have been used in the assault of the victim at the scene.

This also comes at a time when cases of housebreaking and robbery are at an increase.