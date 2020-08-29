Increase of middle-aged patients with erectile dysfunction

Dr Tatenda Simango

I HOPE you are all in good health. Covid-19 is still with us but I feel the graph is starting to flatten thanks to the responsible sacrifice we have all taken during this lockdown, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

This past week we had an increase of middle-aged patients coming for treatment for erectile dysfunction and I thought this will be a good discussion point. It is a delicate topic that can rock marriages and can even fuel domestic violence, infidelity and at times end up in divorce.

We shall dissect this topic over two weeks so that we can help each other. Erectile dysfunction happens when a man has ongoing problems getting and keeping an erection. Without treatment, it can make sex difficult. One gets an erection when blood fills two chambers in the shaft of the penis known as the corpora cavernosa.

This causes your penis to expand and stiffen, much like a balloon when filled with water. Impulses from the brain and genital nerves start the process. Anything that blocks these impulses or restricts blood flow to the penis can cause erectile dysfunction.

Symptoms of erectile dysfunction include:

Erections that are too soft for sex.

Erections that don’t last long enough for sex.

An inability to get an erection.

Causes include:

Medication side effects,

Cardiovascular disease,

High blood pressure,

Neurological disease,

Kidney disease,

Diabetes,

Obesity,

Smoking,

Prostate-related treatment and surgeries,

Long-distance bicycle riders can experience temporary impotence. Repeated pressure on the buttocks and genitals can affect the function of the nerves. Research suggests that avid bikers are more likely to get erectile dysfunction than other athletes. Some bicycle seats put pressure on the perineum, an area between the anus and scrotum full of arteries and nerves vital to sexual arousal. If you bike for many hours each week, get a seat designed to protect this area,

Depression and anxiety are associated with increased risk for impotence. Depression is a feeling of sadness, loss of hope, or helplessness. Fatigue related to depression can also cause impotence,

Performance anxiety can also cause impotence. If you haven’t been able to achieve an erection in the past, you may fear you won’t be able to achieve an erection in the future. Stress, depression, low self-esteem and performance anxiety can short-circuit the process that leads to an erection,

Extramarital affairs,

Erectile dysfunction becomes more common as you get older,

Heavy alcohol drinking.

The following are drugs that have been commonly found to affect sexual performance. If you are taking any of these it is important to discuss with your doctor on how best to manage the condition, do not just stop taking your medication:

Alpha-adrenergic blockers, including tamsulosin, beta-blockers, heart-disease/beta-blockers such as carvedilol, cancer chemotherapy medications such as cimetidine, central nervous system (CNS) depressants such as alprazolam and codeine, CNS stimulants such as cocaine and amphetamines,

diuretics such as furosemide and spironolactone· selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs) , such as fluoxetine and paroxetine.

Neurological disorders associated with impotence include:

stroke, temporal lobe epilepsy, brain or spinal tumours, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis (MS).

When one has developed erectile dysfunction, investigations should be done to try and find the cause of the problem. This will include a detailed history of the symptoms and a stress test. Blood cell counts, blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels, and liver tests can reveal medical conditions that play a role in erectile dysfunction. The patient could also get checked for cardiovascular disease. Ultrasound scan of the groin can be helpful to rule out any changes in blood to the penis and scrotum.

Prevention pointer that every man should start implementing from youth include: