Increasing cases of armed robberies targeting miners a cause for concern

Mthabisi Tshuma, Features Correspondent

CASES of armed robberies targeting large sums of money have become a cause for concern and should be nipped in the bud to give a clear message that crime will not be tolerated within the borders of Zimbabwe.

Small-scale mining industry players have been some of the worst affected in Matabeleland South province.

The sector contributes significantly to the Gross Domestic Product.

Until last year, small-scale miners in the gold sector have been contributing over 60 percent of Zimbabwe’s yellow metal deliveries.

The increase in armed robberies on miners confirms that there are many guns in the country that are in the wrong hands.

Seeing the rise in the number of armed robberies targeting miners, police in Matabeleland South province recently engaged small scale miners in a bid to address the matter.

The latest case involves, a 61-year-old businesswoman, Ms Egneter Dhlamini from Johnsly area under West Nicholson policing area who lost R200 000 to four unknown gunmen who raided her homestead while she was asleep.

This has left small scale miners in fear leading to the meeting with security forces to map a way forward on how to deal with issues of armed robberies.

At the stakeholders meeting held recently, various issues were raised on challenges faced by mine owners and strategic measures to take in case of a robbery.

The core challenge was that robberies are on the rise whereby miners are being targeted and perceived to have money.

Matabeleland South Head of CID Chief Superintendent Alison Ncube urged miners to create a relationship with the authorities and to report cases of robberies early.

“Central intelligence is affected when it comes to mine robberies due to the fact that we have the mandate to handle serious cases such as mine robberies.

“In that case, we therefore emphasise on a good working relationship between miners and the authorities as it makes it easy to carry out an investigation with adequate information,” said Chief Supt Ncube.

He gave tips to mine owners on how to employ mine workers and maximise the security within the mine.

“It is very important to employ the rightful people suitable for a specific job and you can also engage the police in terms of vetting and we can even assist at no cost.

“There is also need to increase security measures by introducing CCTVs in every corner and equipping the guards and miners with enough protection,” said Chief Supt Ncube.

Stakeholders who attended the meeting came up with different suggestions on ways to strengthen security within the mines.

Mr Vusa Dube, a miner said,” Security guards should be allowed to use fire arms due to the fact that nowadays criminals also carry fire arms which endangers the lives of security guards and miners.”

A representative from TF Mining only identified as Kelvin also suggested ways to reinforcing security saying, “How can five guys with machetes terrorise about 20 people in a mine; this shows that the guards are unarmed therefore the best solution to this crisis is to train the security at a training company such as Fawcett Security so that the security guard will have deep knowledge and experience on how and when to use a fire arm in case a robbery happens,” he said.

The stakeholders also expressed concern over the reaction of police when a robbery is reported.

“At the charge office the process takes time, a while ago there was a robbery at the mine which took place at night and the case was immediately reported the very same night but the police officers arrived at the scene the next morning,” said one Methuseli Ncube.

Stakeholders agreed that the police and members of the public should therefore work together to rid society of these undesirable elements that are disturbing the people’s peace.

It is fortunate that so far no life has been lost to these armed robbers pouncing on miners but police need to change counter strategies in order to arrest these robbers whose place is jail.

In Zimbabwe, an individual cannot just walk into a shop and buy a gun. When one needs a gun, he or she has to go through a process that includes vetting by the police. The person must also justify the need for such a weapon.

The owners of guns are then issued with licences and the police from time to time can check on the use of the weapons.

Most guns that are being used to commit robberies are not licensed and suspicions are that most of them were smuggled from South Africa by Zimbabweans who are probably involved in robberies in the neighbouring country. The upsurge in cases of armed robberies is therefore a cause for concern.

The miners’ lives are at risk as their security is no longer guaranteed. What is not in dispute is that robbers live among communities and it should be members of these communities who should provide information to the police.

It is therefore incumbent upon each and every citizen to assist the police to rid society of these undesirable elements.

Most of these robbers spend the day with their families and relatives and turn robbers at night.

It should be the responsibility of each and every citizen to identify such elements and report them to the police.

Those that provide sanctuary to criminals are accomplices in crime and should not cry foul when police pounce on them.

Residents should not hesitate to report suspicious people to the police so that they are put under surveillance. — @mthabisi_mthire