Incredible and lasting impact’: Zahara tributes pour in

Tributes are flooding in for the late South African singer Zahara, whose real name is Bulelwa Mkutukana, following her passing at 36.

The announcement was made on her official social media pages, revealing that she died on Monday, surrounded by family and loved ones. Although the cause of death has not been disclosed, Zahara had reportedly been admitted to the hospital last month due to liver complications.

In a statement released by Zahara’s family, they expressed their deep sorrow, describing her as “a pure light and an even purer heart” and a “beacon of hope” whose impact reached people worldwide.

“It is with heavy hearts and deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Zahara,” read the statement by Zahara’s family on Tuesday.

“She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world. A beacon of hope, a gift, and a blessing to us and countless people worldwide,” the statement said.

On 27 November, her family informed the public that she was unwell.

“Zahara has been admitted to the hospital for a week following complaints about physical pains. The doctors are working diligently and we await further updates from them.”

Born in the Phumlani informal settlement outside East London, Zahara began singing at the age of six in school and church choirs. Her debut album, “Loliwe”, released in 2011, achieved double platinum status in less than two weeks. She went on to release five albums and received numerous accolades, including 17 SAMAs and three Metro FM awards. In 2020, she was featured on the BBC’s 100 Women list.

Record label Warner Music Africa said in a statement that it was mourning “the sudden departure of Zahara, the esteemed South African singer-songwriter recognised for her multi-platinum successes and 17-time Sama-winning impact on the music scene”.

“Zahara, affectionately known as South Africa’s cherished Country Girl, leaves a lasting legacy marked by the hauntingly soulful and profoundly emotive tones of her voice,” the record label said.

Temi Adeniji, managing director at Warner Music Africa, added: “Zahara was a true music icon, a force whose soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics resonated deeply with fans across South Africa and beyond.”

“Our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, and the entire music community during this difficult time,” Adeniji added.

South Africa Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa posted on X on Monday night: “I am very saddened by the passing of Zahara. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry.

“Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact on South African music,” Kodwa added.

Fellow musicians, including Lady Zamar, praised Zahara’s contributions to the industry, noting her iconic presence and musical bravery. Media personality Minnie Dlamini shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, remembering Zahara’s incredible talent and her compassionate nature.

As the music community and fans grapple with the loss, Zahara’s enduring legacy in South African music will be remembered and cherished. – News24.