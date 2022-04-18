Independence brought artistic excellence

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

THE granddads of jazz, Bhulugwe lami hit-makers who uplifted the City of Kings and Queens have said Independence brought joy and freedom to the entertainment industry of Zimbabwe.

Having been in the entertainment industry individually since the 1950s, the Cool Crooners still possess their melodious and enticing vocal skills.

The group was formed in 1987 after the merging of two jazz bands from Bulawayo, Cool Fours and the Golden Rhythm Crooners, Abel Sithole, Lucky Thodhlana, Timothy Mnkandla and George Salimu came together to form the Cool Crooners.

The group would incorporate new members when some of them passed away, and currently it has three members who are maintaining its high standards, Lucky Thodhlana (82), George Salimu (79) and Ebby Ncube who is in his 60s.

Catching up with the jazz group, Mr Thodhlana told the Chronicle that the name of the group was derived from a combination of the names of the two merged groups Cool Fours + Golden Rhythm Crooners to give the name Cool Crooners.

Mr Thodhlana commended the unity and freedom brought through Independence in 1980.

He said before Independence they had to revise their lyrics before singing their songs.

“It was difficult during those days before the country finally got independent, we had to be very careful with the words of our songs. We would not just sing from our hearts and minds, otherwise we would end up being dead or something bad would befall you. It was also a bit awkward because such parties as ZAPU would ask us to assist them raise awareness and push their message using our talents.

“Then independence came, things started flowing in the right direction, we could sing openly and showcase our talents freely like we still do,” he said.

Mr Salimu said when the country finally got independent, they started getting opportunities to go and perform in other countries lifting Zimbabwe’s flag high while benefiting from the trips and concerts which played a huge role in their wellbeing.

“After 1980, we started getting opportunities to go outside the country and meet a lot of people, some of them who uplifted us. We’ve been to many countries including South Africa, the United States in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and North America with Amahotella Queens, and the country that gave us the greatest fame is France, when we performed at Paris in 2002,” he said.

The group said they have performed during various Independence celebrations and galas before.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations are being held in Bulawayo for the first time in the history of the country in line with the Second Republic’s thrust of devolution and decentralisation policy.

The celebrations will be held at Barbourfields Stadium.