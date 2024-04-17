Independence celebrations preps at advanced stage

Chronicle Writers

PREPARATIONS are well underway for Zimbabwe’s 44th Independence Day commemorations, which will take place across all 10 provinces tomorrow.

The main anniversary celebrations will take place in Manicaland Province, and President Mnangagwa will also host the Children’s Party in Murambinda today.

The theme of this year’s celebrations is “Unity, Peace and Development Towards Vision 2030”.

In previous years, Harare has hosted the national festivities, but under the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa directed that the commemorations be rotated across the different provinces as part of his administration’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind.

Rotating among different provinces also helps to ensure that all parts of the country get to enjoy legacy projects that come with staging the main celebrations.

In Bulawayo, the provincial celebrations will take place at White City Stadium with Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube presiding over proceedings.

In an interview yesterday, Minister Ncube urged Bulawayo residents to come in their numbers to celebrate the country’s milestone achievement.

“People should enjoy the fruits of our liberators. It is a day of reflection on the past and a celebration of the present and future. It will be a beautiful day that will bolster the bigger celebrations to be held in Manicaland,” she said.

“There are various entertainment groups and artists that have pledged to entertain people. I, therefore, urge people to come in their numbers.”

Minister Ncube said the province has also received significant donations for the commemorations and is appealing for more.

“We want this day to go down in history as one of the biggest. We want to leave an inedible mark in 2024. In as much as we might be facing challenges emanating from the El Nino-induced drought, we are well on course for a big day,” she said.

Minister Ncube urged people to shun violent and criminal activities, including driving under the influence of alcohol to avoid road carnage.

Her Matabeleland South counterpart, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, said all is set for the provincial celebrations which will be held at Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda.

Yesterday, she visited the venue in the company of service chiefs. Dr Ndlovu urged youths to take a leading role in the celebrations, saying they were beneficiaries of the gains of the liberation struggle, which created life-changing opportunities for them.

“Plans are on course for the provincial celebrations. We are working with all seven districts in the province and expect over 3 000 people to commemorate this special day,” she said.

“We are moving along with our President, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind and working towards achieving a middle-income economy by 2030.”

Dr Ndlovu said youths are the major economic pillars and they must defend the country’s independence.

“The youth are the future of our province and our nation. The President has also continued to emphasise the importance of inclusion, empowerment and mentorship of the youth,” she said.

“They must take the lead in building and developing our nation through identifying and finding space within all the sectors of the economy. For us, Independence means looking at the gains attained through the liberation struggle.”

In Matabeleland North, the provincial celebrations will be held at Manjolo Business Centre in Binga District.

Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said preparations are going well. He said they were ready to host the Children’s Party this morning at Binga High School.

He said the venue for the main celebrations, Manjolo Business Centre, is ready and teams were on the ground yesterday to finalise the preparations.

“We are more than ready and tomorrow morning we will have the Children’s Party before we do rehearsals at the venue in the afternoon. There will also be a march against drug abuse,” said Minister Moyo.

Children who will attend the party are drawn from schools around Matabeleland North, with Binga providing the bulk.

The seven districts of Matabeleland North will also hold district celebrations.

The Hwange district Independence Day celebrations will be held at Chidobe Business Centre outside Victoria Falls where about 5 000 people are expected to attend.

Various stakeholders held a preparatory meeting at Chidobe Primary School yesterday.

“Today (yesterday) there will be vetting of artists and medical check-ups for catering teams. The resource mobilisation committee is making a follow-up on various corporations who pledged meat, water, tents, and other food items. Villagers are also mobilising donations which should be delivered today,” said Minister Moyo.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube toured Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe, the venue of this year’s provincial celebrations.

He also inspected roads leading to the venue, water points, feeding points, and ablution facilities.

“As you are already aware, the event will be preceded by an Independence ball on the 17th of April at the King Solomon Hotel. It is now only a few hours left for the two auspicious events to be held, and I appreciate all the sterling preparatory work being undertaken by this joint State Occasions Committee,” said Minister Ncube.

“However, given the limited time left, I urge you all stakeholders to intensify your efforts focusing on what is available for our two occasions to be held successfully. I wish to express my sincere gratitude to all donors who have extended their hand in support of the Independence Ball and Independence Day Commemorations.”

In his post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who chairs the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments, presented an update on preparations for the 2024 Independence Anniversary Celebrations and Children’s Party.

“The nation is being advised that preparations for the Independence Anniversary Celebrations and the Children’s Party are at an advanced stage. The following construction works have been completed: The Main Arena; the terraces for the football pitch; the changing rooms; ablution facilities; the classroom blocks at Murambinda A and B Primary Schools and Murambinda B Secondary School; and painting of the buildings at the three schools,” he said

“Completed works include desludging of the ablution facilities at the three schools, including the septic tanks at the Zimbabwe Republic Police at Murambinda; installation of perimeter fencing at Murambinda B Secondary School, and pitching of tents at the main venue. The rehabilitation and grading of the major roads have been completed.”

Dr Muswere said the Children’s Party will be held today at Murambinda A Primary School, with a total of 3 050 learners from the country’s 10 provinces attending.

The party will be hosted by President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.

The Independence Torch relay started on Thursday last week at Headlands in Manicaland, with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga lighting the Independence Flame the following day at Magamba District Heroes Acre in Rusape.

The Independence Flame Roadshow will take the Torch to Nyanga, Mutasa (Matumba Six Shrine), Mutare Provincial Heroes Acre, Chimanimani, Chipinge and Buhera.

The Flame is expected at Dzapasi today where it will be received by Vice President Mohadi. Thereafter, the Flame will be conveyed by torchbearers to the main venue tomorrow.

Dr Muswere said his Ministry will be deploying LED screens, two at the Children’s Party and four at the main arena to cater for the expected overflow audience. The Ministry has also erected billboards carrying the Independence theme.

“The bioscope team from the Ministry is raising awareness on the importance of Independence Day and profiling various milestones achieved by the Second Republic. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage will ensure security throughout the events,” he said.

“His Excellency the President will handover 1 000 computers to Buhera District, and these will be distributed to all the schools in the district through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.”

Dr Muswere said there were 20 artists billed to perform and there will be two football matches during the celebrations. Simba Bhora from Mashonaland Central Province will play Manica Diamonds today, while Highlanders will play against Dynamos tomorrow.