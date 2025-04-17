Independence gala with a Midlands flavour. . . . Gokwe talent takes centre stage

Mthabisi Tshuma, Arts & Entertainment Hub

Midlands-bred musician DT Bio Mudimba, of the hit Kujata Jata, has expressed excitement ahead of his performance at this year’s 45th Independence celebrations gala, which will be held at Mutora Grounds in Nembudziya, Gokwe North, on Friday.

Having learnt to play the guitar at Gokwe Centre, Mudimba’s return to perform in the region that nurtured his talent carries personal and cultural significance. He hailed the organisers, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services for recognising and including artistes with strong ties to the host area.

“I feel so honoured and excited at the same time to be part of the performers. It’s a great opportunity to give back to the community that raised me musically and to inspire other up-and-coming artistes from here,” said Mudimba.

He promised a memorable set alongside his band, the Kaani Stars, including new material from an upcoming project.

The gala’s line-up is a celebration of diversity, with a strong representation of national stars as well as home-grown talent from the Midlands province. Among the headliners are Chief Hwenje, Jah Signal, Sulumani Chimbetu, Sandra Ndebele, Andy Muridzo, Mzoe7, Agartha Murudzwa, Simon Mutambi, Bruce Machingura, and Mbare Chimurenga.

Significantly, the event also spotlights Midlands-based artistes such as Peter Moyo, Takesure Chari, Devera Ngwena Jazz Band, Makanaka Masvisvi, Mafara Dube, Bhomba Chimurenga Choir, Band for ED, and Echoes of Mercy Choral. Their inclusion reinforces the role of national events in empowering local creatives and preserving regional music heritage.

By providing a platform to both established and emerging performers from the host region, the gala not only celebrates independence but also champions the cultural identity of Gokwe and the wider Midlands community.