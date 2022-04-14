Independence treat for children

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

Over 1 000 children drawn from seven districts in Matabeleland North Province are set to converge for an independence party in Lupane, the provincial capital, where they will also virtually follow proceedings from the Children’s Party at State House in Bulawayo.

Scores of others will also gather in each of the seven districts for the same event. The Children’s Party, which takes place on Independence eve, will be attended by 1 050 children selected from primary and secondary schools across all the country’s 10 provinces and encompassing the districts.

Initially, 540 learners were set to attend the event, but the number has been increased in order to afford the children from Bulawayo an opportunity to interact with the First Family.

Children from outside Bulawayo are set to arrive in the city tomorrow. They will be accommodated at seven designated schools which are; Townsend, Luveve, Eveline, Milton, Gifford, Founders and Northlea high schools.

In an effort to expose the learners to the country’s history and heritage, the learners will visit Matopos National Park, Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe, Chipangali Wildlife Orphanage and Tshabalala Sanctuary. For the first time since 1980, President Mnangagwa will host the traditional Children’s Party outside Harare.

This year’s Independence celebrations together with the Child’s Party will be held under the theme: “[email protected] 42- Leaving no one and no place behind.”

The theme dovetails with the Second Republic’s drive towards the promotion of national unity, devolution and decentralisation.

Matabeleland North has mobilised resources to host 1 000 children as part of efforts to encourage them to be patriotic and develop an interest in national events.

Matabeleland North secretary for provincial affairs and devolution Mrs Sithandiwe Ncube, who chairs the provincial organising committee, said preparations for the event are well on course, with the main provincial Independence Day celebrations set for Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane.

“The main provincial function will be at Somhlolo Stadium and we are anticipating to have at least 1 000 children for the Children’s Party at Kusile Primary School.

The children will be drawn from various schools and will be accompanied by officials from their schools and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education,” she said.

“The children will follow proceedings at State House after which they will enjoy various forms of entertainment, which we are organising for them. About 5 000 people are expected to attend the main celebrations on Independence Day at Somhlolo Stadium.”

Mrs Ncube said each district will also hold its own event for both the Children’s Party and Independence celebrations.

In Hwange, the district celebrations will be held at Lwendulu Grounds while in Tsholotsho the Children’s Party and Independence celebrations will be held at Magama Mission and Vundlana Primary School, respectively.

In Bubi District, Somvubu Primary School will be the venue for the Children’s Party while the Independence celebrations will take place at Tatazela grounds. Mrs Ncube urged people in the province to come in their numbers for the 42nd Independence Anniversary celebrations.

“People should come in their numbers as we have surprises for them. We have organised various bands to provide entertainment while there will be soccer and netball matches,” she said.

“We have also mobilised enough food for people and we are still appealing to well-wishers who may want to help in cash or in kind so that we have a successful event.”

In Matabeleland South, the acting provincial director in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr Peter Mahlathini said the province will only host independence celebrations due to limited resources.

“We have limited resources which can’t enable us to hold an independence gala. As a result, we will use the resources we have to hold the independence celebrations. Stakeholders will attend the gala in Bulawayo,” he said.

“As for the children’s party, some children have been selected from the province and they will be travelling to Bulawayo to attend the party. We won’t be holding a children’s party at provincial level.” – @ncubeleon.