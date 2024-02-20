Independent Colleges to host athletics event

Loveness Chikuni (centre) with teachers from other colleges at last year's Independent Colleges Track and Field Championships

Shingai Dhlamini

THE (BICA) Bulawayo Independent Colleges Association will be hosting its annual inter-colleges athletics championships at White City Stadium on Friday.

Loveness Chikuni, a senior teacher at Enkanyisweni confirmed that there will be 15 other colleges from around Bulawayo competing.

These are Agape, Beacon, Denmak, Epic, Educant, Emmanuel, Feelit, Hilltop, Junior Kings and Queens, Kairos, Lisani, Maryrose, Nudlink, Servitorship and Tropical.

In last year’s event Enkanyisweni’s were outstanding and won the championship with 148 points, 33 gold medals, and 19 silver and 11 bronze.

With 132 points and taking silver was Gerar Institute with 25 gold medals, 23 silver and 11 bronze.

In third place taking bronze was Skies of Goodhope with 62 points, six gold, and 13 silver and 18 bronze medals.

“Last year was our first time holding the competition after lockdown and as Enkanyisweni we are thrilled and looking forward to bringing the trophy home again, the athletes are ready and fully fit for the competition,” said Chikuni who is a senior teacher at Enkanyisweni.

The most outstanding athletes from Enkanyisweni were Sisanda Sibanda who won gold in three events the 400m, 800m and 1500m races and Tanaka Mandizvidza who also won gold in 100, 200 and 400m races with an amazing time of 10s for the shortest sprint race.

Both Sibanda and Mandizvidza were in the boys’ Under-17 age group.

Duduzile Khumalo won gold in the 100 race with a time of 12.22s in the girls’ Under-15 and Isabel Gazimbi won gold in the 400m and 800m Under-20 girls’ race.