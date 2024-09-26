Indian Ambassador Bramha Kumar aims to strengthen economic ties with Zimbabwe

Online writer – HARARE, Zimbabwe

The new Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Bramha Kumar of India to Zimbabwe expressed his commitment to enhancing the already robust cooperation between the two nations this morning.

As he embarks on his tenure, Ambassador Kumar highlighted his expectation for increased Indian investment in key sectors such as agriculture, mining, energy, and transport.

Ambassador Kumar noted the significant role that Indian companies have played in Zimbabwe’s economy, citing Varun Beverages as a prime example. The company is currently one of the largest Indian investors in the country, providing employment for over 5 000 young Zimbabweans and contributing to local economic growth.

The ambassador’s remarks come amid growing interest from Indian businesses in Zimbabwe, driven by the nation’s rich resources and strategic location. Kumar aims to facilitate further investments, enhancing bilateral trade and fostering sustainable development in Zimbabwe.

Both countries have a longstanding relationship, with India being a vital partner in various developmental initiatives. Ambassador Kumar’s vision for his tenure aligns with Zimbabwe’s goals for economic diversification and job creation, marking a promising chapter in the two nations’ diplomatic and economic engagement.