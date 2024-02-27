Indian band releases Shona song after visiting Zimbabwe

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

WHAT do you get when you mix Konkani, a native language of Goa, India, and ChiShona, spoken in Zimbabwe? You get “Makanaka”, a song that celebrates the beauty and harmony of two cultures.

The song was recorded and released by RiseNation, a musical duo from Goa, who visited Bulawayo last year and introduced a new genre of music – Reggae Goa.

Varun Carvalho and Dubfroe, who form the band RiseNation, had a mission to spread love and empower communities through their music.They performed at the “Play to Unite” concert, which aimed to create meaningful connections and social impacts.

Their experience in Bulawayo inspired them to write and sing “Makanaka”, which means you are beautiful.“The song is about true love, a higher love, higher connection above money, above property, above anything worldly.

That’s what we felt when we were in Bulawayo. The connection we had with the people of Bulawayo was higher and the Zimbabwean people in general loved us for our vibration.

It was a higher love and the connection was the music,” Carvalho, the guitar-wielding vocalist, told Chronicle Showbiz.

The video of the song, which was shot in Bulawayo, features locals and Goa people dancing and singing together, united by the music.

The song also showcases the diverse professions and talents of the people of Bulawayo.Carvalho said the song was a way of fusing the languages, music, and people of Goa and Bulawayo.

He said he dreams of a world in harmony and believes that music can make it happen.“The song unites the people of Goa and Bulawayo. The first line of the chorus, ‘Aago Loznaka Go’ means ‘Girl, don’t feel shy’ and this was a deliberate move as I wanted to fuse the languages, music and the people in the song. Indeed, there is power in a united front,” he said.

RiseNation plans to return to Bulawayo soon to continue their project of building a community centre that will serve as a safe haven for the youth.

They also collaborated with local artists such as Victor Kunonga, Simz Masuku, Reilo Viekk, Keylar Justin, MTK, Michelle, and Kimoe during their stay.

