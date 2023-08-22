WATCH: Indian band RiseNation to have collaborations in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THERE is a strong argument that the reggae genre is of Jamaican origin but from Goa, India, a new sub-genre of it has landed in Bulawayo and with it, several collaborative projects are lined up.

After the success of their introduction of Reggae Goa on Saturday night, Indian band RiseNation is already in the studio working on projects with local artistes.

The Varun Carvalho-led band performed at the Zimbabwe Academy of Music alongside Jazz maestro Victor Kunonga, Simz Masuku, Reilo Viekk, Erastus Nleya and other Bulawayo creatives over the weekend.

The show dubbed “Play to Unite” saw Zimbabwe and India glued together to intensify the cultural exchange drive, merging the pair’s artistic sides.

India, a nation with a rich musical heritage is well-represented by RiseNation and Carvalho’s unique vocal delivery has been a breath of fresh air since the Indian entourage made their Zimbabwean bow.

Carvalho told Chronicle Showbiz that his visit to Zimbabwe has been fun.

“I’ve enjoyed my stay in Zimbabwe. The artistic excellence here is incredible. Staging with diverse musicians from Bulawayo has prompted us to want to work on projects with them.

“It’s against such a background that we’ll be hitting the studio to record a few songs with them. The talent is abundant and ours has been a seamless relationship so far,” Carvalho said.

Some of the local artistes touted to work with the Indian entourage include Victor Kunonga, Reilo Viekk and Simz Masuku. Proceeds from Saturday’s concert are earmarked to fund an artistic community centre in Bulawayo that is set to be a creative haven amid the drug and substance abuse scourge threatening to dwarf creativity and productivity among young minds.

Anchored on acquiring instruments for the community centre, "Play to Unite" has stretched its wings from Goa, India to the rest of the world, where Carvalho and his fellow band member, guitarist and music producer, Froebel Rebello visit and curate cultural exchange concerts.