India’s top court orders review of internet shutdown

India’s Supreme Court yesterday ordered authorities to review the suspension of internet services in Indian-administered Kashmir within a week.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a crippling communication and security lockdown in the Muslim-majority region before stripping its autonomy on August 5.

The Himalayan region has been without internet since then — the longest such spell imposed in a democracy.

Modi government said the communication curbs were meant to prevent violence by separatists.

The top court said the indefinite suspension violated India’s telecoms rules, and ordered authorities in Kashmir to review internet suspension and other restrictions in a week’s time.

“Suspension of free movement, internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power,” the court said.

Lawyer Vrinda Grover said the court also directed the Indian government to make public all orders imposing a lockdown in Kashmir in August after the constitution’s Article 370 granting Kashmir special status was revoked.

“What the court has said that for essential services, internet must be restored immediately . . . if they do not remove them, people are free to challenge them and they will be challenged before the respective courts,” Grover said.

The court held that the internet shutdown impacted the freedom of the press which is part of the freedom of speech and expression.

“Freedom of internet access is a fundamental right,” Justice NV Ramana said delivering the ruling.

Modi government’s Kashmir move was accompanied by a harsh crackdown, with New Delhi sending tens of thousands of additional troops to the already heavily militarised region, imposing a sweeping curfew, arresting thousands and cutting virtually all communications.

Authorities have since eased several restrictions, lifting roadblocks and restoring landlines and mobile phone services. However, the internet is yet to be restored in the Kashmir valley.

They have encouraged students to return to school and businesses to reopen, but top political leaders from the region continue to be under arrest or detention. “Now, will the government lift the restrictions? No one can answer that at the moment,” Al Jazeera’s Anchal Vohra, said.

“But what the court has essentially said, which is very significant, that any government cannot impose internet shutdowns arbitrarily because the right to internet is part of Article 19 of the Indian constitution.”

Ghulam Nabi Azad, an opposition Congress party leader, and Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of the Kashmir Times, were the main petitioners in the court case.

Bhasin said the restrictions had crippled the freedom of the press, essential services and even communications between families, bringing untold miseries to people. — AFP