Indigo Saint leads the way in embracing NFTs

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Rapper Indigo Saint has made a mark for himself, championing the acceptance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within the creative sector after joining NOIZD.

NFTs are unique digital assets usually in form of artwork and sports trading cards that are verified and stored using blockchain technology.

NOIZD is the first African Music NFT Marketplace that allows its users to buy and sell collectible music and the distribution rights associated with it as NFTs. On NOIZD, musicians can sell their unreleased music with or without the full rights (royalty, usage) that go with it directly to investors, collectors, fans, and followers alike in the form of collectible NFTs.

Bulawayo-based Indigo Saint said he embraces the responsibility of educating Bulawayo artistes about NFTs.

“I’m really excited to be working with the team at NOIZD to help educate artistes in Bulawayo (and the larger part of Southern Africa) on what NFTs are, how to create and sell them on NOIZD, and to share the opportunities that come with being an active participant in the Web 3 space.

“I believe this technology can help artistes create sustainable ecosystems and expand their already existing communities. I’m always open to having a conversation with any artiste who’s willing to learn. The only thing I ask, is that they share what they learn with other artistes so we can all grow in this new space,” said the award-winning rapper.

Indigo Saint also urged fellow creatives to gather a lot of information so as to fully understand the nascent NFTs.

“Right now, no one has the answers as to how this NFT stuff should work, but everyone in the space is innovating and coming up with new ideas that can benefit every artiste who participates. I think it’s worth at least learning about and dipping your feet,” said Indigo Saint. – @eMKlass_49