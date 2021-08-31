Individual consumptive poverty line up 3,7% to $6 350

Business Reporter

THE Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for Zimbabwe rose by 3,7 percent to $6 350, 29, per person in August from $6 126,41 in July, official data show.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat), a TCPL of $6 350 represents the total income needed for an individual (with all their income added together) as a minimum for them not to be deemed poor.

“This represents an increase of 3,7 percent when compared to the July 2021 figure of $6 126.41,” it said.

Zimstat said the poverty datum lines varies by province, as prices vary from place to place.