Indosakusa: The Morning Star founder goes memory down lane with Pikinini visuals

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD-winning imbube outfit Indosakusa: The Morning Star has released visuals for their single Pikinini which take people down memory lane.

The track which was released in 2018 is a true life story of the group’s founder, Oscar Siziba.

The visuals showcase the life of a young black boy at the turn of the millennium who tries to make a living through being a helper (commonly known as garden boys) for the white elite.

Shot by Zizo Motion Pictures, Siziba said the visuals open up on his wounds which he did not publicise for years.

“The song Pikinini, which is a “Silaphalapha” speaking, meaning a small boy, is a narration about my life some years ago between early 1999 and 2000.

“This was a time when I was working in another white lady’s house in Bellevue and it’s a true story,” he said.

“I was working as a garden boy and I was treated badly. This hurt me because I had no shoulder to cry on. I remained there as I needed the money but I later quit,” said Siziba.

He said with the song, he hopes people will be able to open up on their challenges and face them head on. – @mthabisi_mthire