Indosakusa: The Morning Star in double Zima nomination

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

MULTI award-winning Isichathamiya/Imbube group Indosakusa: The Morning Star is hoping to add more accolades to their cupboard as they have been nominated twice in this year’s Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima).

The group is nominated in the Best Traditional (Folk/Ezomdabu/Imbube) category where they are up against Sikhosana Buhlungu and Amaqaqa.

The group is also nominated the Best Group/Duo category alongside Fusion 5 Mangwiro, The Vine and Vabati VaJehova.

Indosakusa: The Morning Star founder, Oscar Siziba said it feels great to be nominated once again for the prestigious awards.

“This is our fourth nomination at the Zimas and we’ve won two of them, the Best Traditional Folk and Best Covid-19 song in 2021. Being nominated is a great achievement to us because we see that people still recognise us as one of the best in creative art in the industry.” – @mthabisi_mthire