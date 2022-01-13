Indosakusa: The Morning Star juniors venture into income generating projects

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE deepening liquidity crunch which has resulted in more and more music fans not attending live shows has forced imbube outfit Indosakusa: The Morning Star juniors to think outside the box and venture into other income-generating projects.

The junior group was formed in September last year as light-bearers to the senior members who celebrated two decades last year.

Venturing into the business through an establishment of a saloon named Indosakusa Juniors Empire T/A Touch of Class Salon, Indosakusa: The Morning Star junior group has joined an array of artistes who are focusing on other income-generating projects so as to make ends meet.

The leader of the Bulawayo-based group, Oscar Siziba said the idea to have the juniors lead the projects is to ensure the group’s sustainability.

“In 2020 we established a junior policy so that we spread our identity and make sure we back up the seniors. Now due to the lockdowns caused by Covid-19, it is becoming difficult to sustain our livelihoods through our art. So as to survive as artistes, we’ve thus opened a saloon where the juniors are the employees,” said Siziba.

He said this business has upped the spirits of the juniors as it has given them hope. Siziba said they are not stopping there as there are also mooting plans to venture into other businesses.

“We’re also in process of opening a boutique for the junior group and for the seniors, we’ll be starting a catering business,” said Siziba.

The likes of Madlela Skhobokhobo and former Studio 263 actress and radio personality, Tinopona Katsande have invested in courier and poultry projects while Selmor Mtukudzi invested in online grocery shops. Artistes in the farming sector include DJ Mzoe, Tedius Matsito, Alick Macheso, Suluman Chimbetu, Peter Moyo, Mathias Mhere and Bethen Pasinawako-Ngolomi among others. – @mthabisi_mthire