Indosakusa: The Morning Star return to Johannesburg for performance

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Fans of the imbube outfit Indosakusa: The Morning Star residing in South Africa will have the opportunity to see the group perform live this weekend in Johannesburg.

As part of an annual tradition, the group will take to the stage at Hillbrow Theatre for a show aptly titled “The Return of the Giants”.

Oscar Siziba, founder of Indosakusa: The Morning Star, expressed excitement about the upcoming performance, revealing that they have already arrived in South Africa. He encouraged lovers of imbube music to attend the event to experience an evening of vibrant entertainment and dance.

“South Africa is like a second home to us; we perform here yearly. Our South African fans inspire us deeply – they were the driving force behind our decision to return for another show this year,” said Siziba.

He added, “They appreciate our unique sound and harmony, which sets us apart from other groups. Fans can expect an electrifying performance, with a rich package of productions reflecting the diverse cultures of our region. We know fans from KwaZulu Natal, Cape Town, Polokwane, Gauteng, Botswana, and beyond eagerly await our performance.”

– @mthabisi_mthire