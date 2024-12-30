Indumezulu Festival cancelled!

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

The shutdown Plumtree gig, dubbed the Indumezulu Festival, which was set for Monday at the border town, has been cancelled.

The show, organised by Underground Entertainment, was supposed to feature some of the industry’s best in Rhumba music, with disco queen Abigail Mabuza also part of the line-up.

Insimbi ZeZhwane, Godolude, Mlambos Express Band, Clement Magwaza, and 2023 breakout star DJ 20 were set to share the stage.

“Underground Entertainment wishes to announce the postponement of the highly anticipated Indumezulu Plumtree Music Festival. We will communicate the new date in due course. We really apologise for the inconvenience caused,” said the Underground Entertainment boss, Phakamani PK Nkomo, when reached for comment.

The show was set to take place at Omadu Lodge, a few kilometres from the town.

All hope is not lost, though, for music lovers in Plumtree, as Mxolisi Mr Bones Bones is hosting the ‘Izikhwama Egaramtata Show’ today, featuring Godolude, Dubia Masters, Abafana BakaMlotshwa, among others.

