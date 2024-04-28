Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu pleased with ZITF outcomes

Online Writer

ON Sunday, in a media briefing, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mangaliso Ndlovu, provided a comprehensive review of the accomplishments and future directions following the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The event, which was a resounding success, exemplified this year’s theme, “INNOVATION: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade.”

Minister Ndlovu commented on the fair’s achievements, stating, “The ZITF 2024 not only showcased innovations across multiple sectors but also reinforced Zimbabwe’s capabilities in adapting advanced technologies and sustainable practices essential for industrialisation and international trade.” He commended the exhibitors for their high-quality presentations which adhere to global standards and best practices.

Looking forward, Minister Ndlovu emphasized the importance of utilising platforms like the ZITF to foster economic growth and innovation in alignment with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030. He pointed out key outcomes from the event such as the significant increase in participation from international delegates and diplomats, evidencing growing global interest in Zimbabwe’s trade and investment opportunities.

The briefing also brought to light the diplomatic forum and other key initiatives introduced at this year’s fair. “The launch of our first-ever National Forest Policy and the inauguration of new technological programs demonstrate our commitment to sustainable development and self-reliance,” stated Minister Ndlovu.

The Minister’s remarks underscore the government’s agenda to enhance industrial capability, encourage entrepreneurship, and achieve equitable development across the country. He concluded his briefing with an optimistic outlook on the next steps, focusing on increasing integration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to explore and expand Zimbabwe’s export markets further.