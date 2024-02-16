Industry and Commerce Minister urges diplomatic community to attend Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2024

Business Writer

INDUSTRY and Commerce Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni has urged the diplomatic community accredited to Zimbabwe to participate at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair exhibition in Bulawayo.

The 64th edition is set to run under the theme “Entrepreneurship: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade,” from 23 to 27 April.

Speaking at a recent Diplomat Business Networking Club Breakfast meeting in Harare on Thursday, Dr Nyoni said “May I also take the opportunity to invite you to our premier trade exhibition, namely the 64th Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, that will be held in the country’s second largest City, Bulawayo, from 23 to 27 April 2024.

“This year’s Theme is: “Entrepreneurship: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade.”