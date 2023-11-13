Industry lobbies Government to protect value chains

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

AN INFLUX of cheap raw materials, lack of affordable working capital and obsolete equipment continue to weigh down various local industries with players lobbying Government to intervene to protect value chains.

Zimbabwe is scaling up its value chain development drive as a key pillar to driving robust economic transformation and trade.

The Government is prioritising investments in value addition and production of sophisticated manufactured products, taking advantage of the country’s endowments and innovations from universities.

The National Development Strategy (NDS1) prioritises value chain development where 10 priority value chains have been identified for industrial growth and structural transformation.

Speaking during the value chain review workshop held last week in Bulawayo, representatives from different value chains expressed their concern saying that their capacity is not improving due to several challenges.

Chief among the challenges include finance, competition from cheap imports, inputs accessibility, and the use of old machinery, which has resulted in high cost of production.

Four value chains were represented during the workshop which include leather, soya, textile and iron and steel.

Zimbabwe Institute of Foundries president Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi said the iron and steel sector is operating at about 30 percent.

“The foundry industry is using obsolete equipment, which compromises the quality of products and the other challenge is affordable working capital,” he said.

He therefore called the Government to support the sector by introducing development funding as opposed to commercial funding.

He said this will improve quality, efficiency and capacity to carry out complex jobs and enable the sector to effectively contribute to import substitution.

National Blankets business development manager Mr Shephard Nyambirai who spoke on the textile value chain said the once-flourishing industry is under siege from an avalanche of challenges bedevilling the sector.

He said the clothing industry is facing viability challenges due to the influx of cheap second-hand clothing which has imposed an unlevel playing field.

“The Government issues export permits for 85 percent of total cotton production with the remaining 15 percent being reserved for the local industry. This suggests that the textile industry in Zimbabwe is operating below capacity,” said Mr Nyambirai.

Mr Byron Kanengoni who spoke on behalf of the United Refineries Limited (URL) chief executive officer Mr Busisa Moyo said at URL, different departments are operating at around 20 to 21 percent amid raw material shortages.

He said the company processed about 9 911 tons of refined soya oil from the period January to October 2023 where 1 457 was locally processed and 8 454 was imported against a capacity 25 000 tons, which is 40 percent capacity utilisation.

Mr Kanengoni said URL soya intake was 12 612 and crushed 8 271 against a capacity of 40 000 which is 21 percent capacity utilisation.

According to Mr Kanengoni, all the departments are operating at around 20 percent where the soya meal production is at 21 percent and crude soya oil production is at 20 percent with much of the inputs being imported. — @SikhulekelaniM1