Industry Minister Ndlovu to headline three-day standardisation and business leaders’ conference

ZIMBABWE will host a three-day standardisation and business leaders’ conference in a bid to unpack issues to do with quality standards while Zimbabwe and Zambia will sign a memorandum of understanding on the same topic.

Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Ndlovu will headline the conference which kick-starts in Victoria Falls today ending on Friday.

Standards Association of Zimbabwe and Zambia’s Bureau of Standards (ZABS) will sign a memorandum of understanding during the conference,

Zambia Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ambassador Derick Livune among the speakers in the conference which will run under the theme: standardization revolution transforming industry and consumer thinking for sustainable development.

The conference is organised by International Organization for Standardisation, the Standard Association of Zimbabwe, the African Organisation for Standardisation.

Some of the key speakers during the conference will include the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu who will unpack the Monetary Policy that ushered in Zimbabwe’s structured currency Zimbabwe Gold while Consumer Protection of Zimbabwe Commission Commissioner Rosemary Mpofu will present on consumers and standards.

According to the programme, the discussions will also delve into issues of Artificial Intelligence and standards.

ZimTrade chief executive officer Allan Majuru Trade will present trade and standards.

Other key speakers will include organisations such as Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, National Blood Services Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority.

