Industry urged to take interest in waste disposal management

Patrick ChitumbaMidlands Bureau Chief

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has said industry must take an interest in the disposal of its waste generated from its products to ensure a clean environment.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of State in his office, Davis Marapira during a clean-up exercise at Kudzanayi long distance bus terminus in Gweru yesterday, VP Mohadi said efforts should also be made to recycle waste.

The Gweru clean-up campaign was also part of the preparations for the 2019 National Paralympics Youth Games to be held in Gweru from July 27 to August 10.

“It is about time that industries adopt the extended producer responsibility principle which calls upon all generators of waste to follow their products from manufacture up to disposal so as to define a clear chain of custody.

It would be disheartening to find post-consumer waste from companies constituting litter with companies making no effort to follow it up. Companies should incentivise communities to take back the post-consumer waste through a deposit system,” he said.

VP Mohadi said Government will continue to pursue productive partnerships with the private sector in order to ensure inclusivity and greater action across the whole economy.

He implored people to practice sustainable waste management and stop illegal dumping and littering.

“I am happy to note that monitoring mechanisms of this programme are effectively being implemented in order to ensure intended results are achieved. I want to call upon those in law enforcement to intensify compliance monitoring against littering and dumping of waste in undesignated places.

In this regard I urge EMA to work closely with the police to enforce compliance. It is not fair for some of us to come out to clean in this manner while others continue to dump litter indiscriminately,” said VP Mohadi.

He said people should utilise opportunities that come with proper waste management in line with Vision 2030 aimed at attaining an upper middle income economy.

The Vice President said recycling waste creates jobs thereby improving the citizens’ welfare.“The Zimbabwe is open for business mantra must be supported by a hospitable, clean, safe and healthy environment to attract visitors and investors.

On that note, I want to emphasise to the Midlands community to keep this city clean as we prepare to host the esteemed 2019 National Paralympics Youth Games at the end of the month,” he said.

VP Mohad implored Gweru residents to maintain a clean environment throughout the period of the sporting event and after.

He also urged local authorities to forge partnerships with the private sector in dealing with waste management challenges.

“Government will continue assisting you in whatever way possible in managing waste. I want to assure you that if we work together as a united entity, we will be able to achieve a clean, safe and healthy environment for us all.

Let’s embrace the culture of cleanliness as a nation and create the future we want. Remember cleanliness is next to Godliness,” he said.

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar and Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Cde Victor Matemadanda, Politburo member Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima, Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube and Gweru deputy Mayor Councillor Cleopas Shiri also took part in the clean up exercise.