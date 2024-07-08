Infamous criminal known for “devastating punch” arrested after 2 year manhunt

Mkhululi Ncube [email protected]

A NOTORIOUS criminal who had terrorised villagers in Bulilima District and had escaped police arrests for over two years has finally been arrested.

Mxolisi Ncube (37) from Mbila village in Bulilima district was arrested over the weekend by Figtree police after a 52-year-old woman he had forcibly declared his wife who he raped on many occasions tipped police.

In 2022, police in Plumtree launched a man hunt for Ncube, from Mbila Village in Bulilima District after he unleashed a reign of terror in the community by kidnapping, stabbing his victims while threatening to return to kill others.

According to villagers, Ncube has a history of violence and has had brushes with the law in Zimbabwe and Botswana for serious crimes.

So terrified were the villagers that they resorted to sleeping and walking in groups after Ncube threatened to return and unleash more violence.

Armed with two large knives and a “devastating punch,” villagers, at the time, said only armed police officers could apprehend Ncube.

Police were keen to get hold of him after he allegedly kidnapped a woman in 2022 and dragged her to a hideout in the mountains between Mbila Village and Bezu village where he ruthlessly assaulted her before stabbing her three times.

Ncube also allegedly went to Tjangwa village where his younger sister was married and severely assaulted her, leaving her unconscious.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena yesterday confirmed Ncube had been finally arrested.

“I can confirm that ZRP Figtree arrested the notorious criminal who had committed various crimes in Madlambudzi, Plumtree and Figtree areas. He is appearing in court today facing rape, assault, robbery and kidnapping charges among others,” she said. “The accused person met the 52-year-old woman while harvesting grass in Figtree. He asked if she was married and the woman said no. He also asked who she stayed with and the woman said with her grandchild who she was with. He then told her that he will be her husband going forward and would force-march them to their homestead where he would rape the woman at night.”

“During the day he would vanish and return with meat at night and tell her to prepare food. He threatened to kill the woman if she ever told anyone about him or ‘the marriage.’ The woman finally gathered courage and tipped off police who made an ambush leading to his arrest,” said Insp Mangena.

Police had been hunting for him since January 2022 but he always escaped arrest, leading to villagers believing that he used muti to evade the law. The suspect is said to have a history of violence and has had brushes with the law in Zimbabwe and Botswana for serious crimes.

@themkhust