Infant (3) killed for bed wetting

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

AN infant (3) died from injuries after he was allegedly beaten up by two boys (13) for bed wetting.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred yesterday in Chikoto Village, Chief Zimuto, Masvingo.

“ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred in Chikoto Village, Chief Zimuto, Masvingo on 12/05/24 in which two male juveniles (13) allegedly assaulted a male infant aged three with sticks after accusing him of bed wetting. The victim succumbed to injuries whilst admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital,” reads the statement.