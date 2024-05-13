  • Today Mon, 13 May 2024

Infant (3) killed for bed wetting

Infant (3) killed for bed wetting

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

AN infant (3) died from injuries after he was allegedly beaten up by two boys (13) for bed wetting.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred yesterday in Chikoto Village, Chief Zimuto, Masvingo.

“ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred in Chikoto Village, Chief Zimuto, Masvingo on 12/05/24 in which two male juveniles (13) allegedly assaulted a male infant aged three with sticks after accusing him of bed wetting. The victim succumbed to injuries whilst admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital,” reads the statement.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments