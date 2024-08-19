Influencer, Kundai Chitima inspiring Zimbabwe to explore their backyard

Kundai Chitima sampling some of the best tourist destinations in Zimbabwe

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

HARARE-BASED social media influencer Kundai Chitima is breaking the mould by using his online platforms to showcase the beauty of Zimbabwe’s tourist destinations while sticking to a modest budget.

Since 2022, Chitima has been on a mission to capture and share stunning local heritage sites and nature reserves with the world.

It all began during a business trip to Victoria Falls when he was amazed by the extremely affordable US$7 entry fee to the rainforest.

“The video went viral, and many people were amazed at how affordable it was to visit such a magnificent site,” Chitima said.

Encouraged by the positive feedback he received from his Victoria Falls video, Chitima has pressed on to highlight other noteworthy sites, including Kariba, Vumba, Nyanga, Great Zimbabwe, Matobo, Chinhoyi Caves, and Mazvikadei.

Although hesitant initially due to a lack of confidence and uncertainty about public interest in local tourism, the success of his initial video and the positive feedback he received have motivated him to explore and document more of Zimbabwe’s hidden gems.

“My passion for travel, coupled with the supportive responses from my viewers, motivated me to highlight the beauty of our country,” he explained.

Drawing inspiration from international content creators such as Ghana’s Wode Maya, who praised the peace, beauty, and hospitality of Zimbabwe, Chitima’s travels have taught him valuable lessons in accepting diversity and appreciating his home country’s unique qualities.

His favourite destination so far remains Victoria Falls due to its majesty and diversity of activities. “It’s simply amazing, and almost unreal. There’s so much to do there, more than just the waterfalls. Every time I visit, I leave before getting a chance to experience all the incredible activities Victoria Falls has to offer.”

Travelling has taught Chitima many valuable lessons. “One of the most important lessons is learning to accept diversity, whether it’s in culture, languages, or even accents. It’s fascinating how I once thought we had the best English accent in the region, only to discover that people in other countries feel the same about theirs. They even found my accent amusing.

“I’ve also come to appreciate what we have as a nation. Every country has its own challenges, but most prefer not to broadcast them. The pride and passion people have for their countries have inspired me to love my own even more,” he said.

Nevertheless, Chitima faces funding challenges in financing his travels. He has, however, partnered with several local and international brands, including Kumoja, Diaspora Insurance, Mukuru UK, and House of Stone Properties, to achieve his goals.

“The biggest obstacle is managing the costs associated with transport, food, and accommodation. Financing these trips independently has been difficult and has limited my ability to pursue my goals fully,” he noted.

Going forward, Chitima aims to embark on a comprehensive Zimbabwean tour with the goal of visiting every town, growth point, and less-explored location.

Furthermore, he plans to expand his focus to regional attractions in Mozambique, Kenya, South Africa, and Zambia, collaborating with content creators from all over the world.

“My goal is to document and showcase the rich cultural diversity and scenic beauty of Zimbabwe. I’m eager to collaborate with local tourism players to make this tour a reality and promote our country’s unique heritage to the world.”

“I’ve been collaborating with content creators from various countries, including Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria. I’m also working on partnerships with creators from other parts of the world, expanding my reach and creative network globally.”

Aside from travelling, Chitima has made a name for himself as a notable content creator who is now sharing his expertise with others.

“Besides travelling, I share my content creation skills and monetisation expertise with others seeking to leverage their smartphone and social media skills to make money,” he said.