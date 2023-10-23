Inform Veremu gets praise

Fungai Muderere,[email protected]

FOLLOWING his recent five-star performances in the heart of Bulayawo Chiefs backline, combative Billy Veremu has earned praise from the club’s coach Johanisi Nyumwa.

Veremu has been Amakhosi Amahle’s stand in captain as the club’s skipper Malvin Mkolo has been nursing a nagging right knee injury.

“I am really proud of Veremu. He has been in fantastic form which is very good for him and the club. The player is on song and we really appreciate that,” said Nyumwa soon after the club’s goalless draw against Highlanders yesterday in a match that was played at Barbourfields Stadium.

Veremu ably marshalled the Chiefs rearguard with help of equally gritty Ben Nyahunzwi to deny the success starved Bosso a victory.

It was Bosso’s 12 draw of the season and with five games to go they now trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by nine points.

On the other hand, Bulawayo Chiefs are still battling relegation in a matrix that also includes Cranborne Bullets, Black Rhinos, Triangle United, Sheasham, Greenfuel and CAPS United among other clubs