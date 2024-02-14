Informal traders in Bulawayo reject high rentals at Egodini Bus Terminus, call for reduction

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

INFORMAL traders in Bulawayo continue to shun trading bays at the recently opened Egodini bus Terminus Phase 1 saying the monthly rentals are too exorbitant.

Following the re-opening, the Bulawayo City Council gave notice that it will intensify efforts to remove informal traders from the streets to restore order in the city.

However, informal traders continue to defy the local authority as they are still trading from illegal bays in the city centre.

One informal trader, Mr Nigel Sibanda highlighted that the trading space at Egodini is too small for the US$90 amount that is being charged.

Added to that, a US$20 administration fee and another US$23 charged for license fee bringing the total to US$133, is exorbitant.

He said the fees should be reduced.

‘’The main challenge we are facing is the rentals are too high, compared to the profit we’re are getting and it will create difficulties for us to earn a living. Also, the limited space cannot accommodate our goods.’’

He added currently, there is less human traffic at Egodini which might reduce the number of potential clients.

Another trader, Ms Priscilla Gamma said, “I am worried about how I am going to get the payment of rentals as I haven’t sold anything due to ongoing operation.”

The city council says it has more than 5 000 illegal informal traders dotted around the central business district which made it difficult for the local authority to maintain cleanliness standards.